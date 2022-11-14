Notable absent players during Week 11 byes in 2022 NFL season

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season will feature some significant matchups on the schedule but a handful of teams will be off on their respective byes. The four squads that will be out of action this week are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 6.
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Trevor Lawrence
RB Travis Etienne
WR Christian Kirk
WR Zay Jones
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa
RB Raheem Mostert
WR Tyreek Hill
WR Jaylen Waddle
TE Mike Gesicki
Seattle Seahawks
QB Geno Smith
RB Kenneth Walker III
WR Tyler Lockett
WR DK Metcalf
K Jason Myers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady
RB Leonard Fournette
WR Mike Evans
WR Chris Godwin
K Ryan Succop