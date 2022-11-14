Notable absent players during Week 11 byes in 2022 NFL season

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season will feature some significant matchups on the schedule but a handful of teams will be off on their respective byes. The four squads that will be out of action this week are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 6.

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence

RB Travis Etienne

WR Christian Kirk

WR Zay Jones

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa

RB Raheem Mostert

WR Tyreek Hill

WR Jaylen Waddle

TE Mike Gesicki

Seattle Seahawks

QB Geno Smith

RB Kenneth Walker III

WR Tyler Lockett

WR DK Metcalf

K Jason Myers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady

RB Leonard Fournette

WR Mike Evans

WR Chris Godwin

K Ryan Succop