What is the spread for Commanders vs. Eagles? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The final game of the Week 10 slate will feature the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Washington Commanders in an NFC East matchup on Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and air on ESPN.

The Eagles are 8-0 and had extra time to prepare for this matchup after playing in the Thursday night game last week, a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans. Jalen Hurts completed 21-of-27 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns, and he connected with Goedert eight times for 100 yards and a score. The Eagles are a game ahead of the Minnesota Vikings for the top record in the NFC.

The Commanders won three consecutive games until last week’s 20-17 loss to the Vikings despite holding a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Taylor Heinicke completed 15-of-28 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Washington went for just 263 total yards of offense, and it dropped to 4-5, just a half-game out of the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Below is a look at where the betting odds have moved throughout the week along with what bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook have been doing with their cash in this matchup.

Commanders vs. Eagles odds, line movement

Nov. 15

Point spread: Eagles -10.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Eagles -475, Commanders +380

Nov. 11

Point spread: Eagles -11

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Eagles -490, Commanders +390

Nov. 7

Point spread: Eagles -11

Point total: 44

Commanders vs. Eagles betting trends

SU: Commanders 4-5, Eagles 8-0

ATS: Commanders 4-4-1, Eagles 5-3

O/U: Commanders 3-6, Eagles 5-3

Commanders vs. Eagles betting splits

Point spread: Commanders 51% handle, 53% bets

Total: UNDER 56% handle, 41% bets

Moneyline: Eagles 86% handle, 87% bets