College basketball picks for Monday, November 14

The momentum of college basketball season picks up this week with some big games. We take a look at some of our favorite lines at DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s matchups.

College basketball picks: November 14

Richmond -3.5 vs. Charleston (-105)

Though Richmond saw several of its top scorers graduate after last season, in which the Spiders went 24-13 and made it to the second round of March Madness, they returned one of their best players in Tyler Burton. The Spiders have started 2-0 with wins over VMI and Northern Iowa, with redshirt freshman Jason Nelson finding his place on the court and making a big impact on the scoreboard. Charleston was able to hang on against North Carolina for the first half, but those big games often bring out a side of teams that we don’t get to see every week. I’m taking the Spiders to cover here.

Oral Roberts +18.5 vs. Houston (-110)

ORU had a tough loss in their season opener, but they’ll be the best team that 2-0 Houston has faced so far. The Golden Eagles return a talented leader in Max Abmas, who became the first player to score at least 25 points in each of the first three rounds of a March Madness tournament in ORU’s 2021 run since Davidson’s Steph Curry did it in 2008. These big games bring out a competitive side of lower-tier teams, and Oral Roberts’ shooting talent can stack up against this Cougars squad — at least, enough to keep it within 18 points.

Butler vs. Penn State over 139.5

Both teams enter this matchup undefeated. Butler scored 89 in their most recent game, and Penn State put up 90, and these two teams are going to lave it all on the floor in this big-ticket opportunity. The Nittany Lions made over half of their three point attempts in their first game, so if they can keep that momentum up, the over should easily hit on this one.