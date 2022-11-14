 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Offering First Reignmakers Millionaire Contest, Rolls out Holiday Side Set

This holiday season is going to be a particularly busy one for DraftKings Reignmakers players.

For the first time ever, Reignmakers Football players will have an opportunity to compete in a Millionaire contest!

But, it doesn’t end with the $1 million going to first place. All told, there will be $2 million in total prizes handed out from the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire!

How to Enter

With the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire comes another side set — which has a theme appropriate to the time of year. Reignmakers Football is getting a Holiday Side Set. And this isn’t just a new twist on Reignmakers Football. The Holiday Side Set is also the key to entering the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire.

To enter the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire, players will need a full lineup of Flannel Holiday Cards from the side set, which will drop on Thursday, November 17.

To help players build their lineups for the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire, DraftKings will be airdropping a free Holiday Player Card for every three Holiday Packs purchased while supplies last.

What to Know About Holiday Packs

In addition to unlocking access to the $2M Holiday Millionaire, Holiday Packs will contain all five rarity tiers in a pack, which will set up for some huge pack pulls.

Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect from packs:

  • Card 1 - CORE Flannel player card at the QB1, Skill Starter, Role Player, Kicker, Rookie (DEF or Rookie OFF Position tier)
  • Card 2 - RARE or better at QB1, Skill Starter or Offensive Rookie Position tier
  • Cards 3-5 - CORE at QB1, Skill Starter, Role Player, Kicker, Rookie (Defense or Offense)

Here’s the checklist of Flannel Holiday Cards:

Flannel Holiday Cards

Player Team SuperStar Status Rookie Status Position Player Tier
Kaiir Elam BUF No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense
Tyler Bass BUF No No K Kickers
Josh Allen BUF Yes No QB QB1
Devin Singletary BUF No No RB Skill Starters
James Cook BUF No Yes RB Rookies - Offense
Dawson Knox BUF No No TE Skill Starters
Gabe Davis BUF No No WR Skill Starters
Stefon Diggs BUF No No WR Skill Starters
Isaiah McKenzie BUF No No WR Role Players
Khalil Shakir BUF No Yes WR Rookies - Offense
Sam Williams DAL No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense
Dak Prescott DAL No No QB QB1
Ezekiel Elliott DAL No No RB Skill Starters
Tony Pollard DAL No No RB Skill Starters
Dalton Schultz DAL No No TE Skill Starters
CeeDee Lamb DAL Yes No WR Skill Starters
Michael Gallup DAL No No WR Skill Starters
Jalen Tolbert DAL No Yes WR Rookies - Offense
Josh Paschal DET No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense
Aidan Hutchinson DET No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense
Jared Goff DET No No QB QB1
D'Andre Swift DET No No RB Skill Starters
Jamaal Williams DET No No RB Role Players
T.J. Hockenson MIN No No TE Skill Starters
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET No No WR Skill Starters
Josh Reynolds DET No No WR Skill Starters
Jameson Williams DET No Yes WR Rookies - Offense
Nyheim Hines BUF No No RB Role Players
Greg Joseph MIN No No K Kickers
Kirk Cousins MIN No No QB QB1
Dalvin Cook MIN Yes No RB Skill Starters
Alexander Mattison MIN No No RB Role Players
Justin Jefferson MIN Yes No WR Skill Starters
Adam Thielen MIN No No WR Skill Starters
K.J. Osborn MIN No No WR Role Players
Marcus Jones NE No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense
Nick Folk NE No No K Kickers
Mac Jones NE No No QB QB1
Rhamondre Stevenson NE No No RB Skill Starters
Damien Harris NE No No RB Role Players
Hunter Henry NE No No TE Skill Starters
Jakobi Meyers NE No No WR Skill Starters
Tyquan Thornton NE No Yes WR Rookies - Offense
DeVante Parker NE No No WR Skill Starters
Cor'Dale Flott NYG No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense
Kayvon Thibodeaux NYG No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense
Graham Gano NYG No No K Kickers
Daniel Jones NYG No No QB QB1
Saquon Barkley NYG No No RB Skill Starters
Daniel Bellinger NYG No Yes TE Rookies - Offense
Wan'Dale Robinson NYG No Yes WR Rookies - Offense
Kenny Golladay NYG No No WR Role Players

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

