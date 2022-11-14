DraftKings Offering First Reignmakers Millionaire Contest, Rolls out Holiday Side Set

For the first time ever, Reignmakers Football players will have an opportunity to compete in a Millionaire contest!
But, it doesn’t end with the $1 million going to first place. All told, there will be $2 million in total prizes handed out from the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire!
How to Enter
With the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire comes another side set — which has a theme appropriate to the time of year. Reignmakers Football is getting a Holiday Side Set. And this isn’t just a new twist on Reignmakers Football. The Holiday Side Set is also the key to entering the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire.
To enter the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire, players will need a full lineup of Flannel Holiday Cards from the side set, which will drop on Thursday, November 17.
To help players build their lineups for the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire, DraftKings will be airdropping a free Holiday Player Card for every three Holiday Packs purchased while supplies last.
What to Know About Holiday Packs
In addition to unlocking access to the $2M Holiday Millionaire, Holiday Packs will contain all five rarity tiers in a pack, which will set up for some huge pack pulls.
Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect from packs:
- Card 1 - CORE Flannel player card at the QB1, Skill Starter, Role Player, Kicker, Rookie (DEF or Rookie OFF Position tier)
- Card 2 - RARE or better at QB1, Skill Starter or Offensive Rookie Position tier
- Cards 3-5 - CORE at QB1, Skill Starter, Role Player, Kicker, Rookie (Defense or Offense)
Here’s the checklist of Flannel Holiday Cards:
Flannel Holiday Cards
|Player
|Team
|SuperStar Status
|Rookie Status
|Position
|Player Tier
|Kaiir Elam
|BUF
|No
|Yes
|DEF
|Rookies - Defense
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|No
|No
|K
|Kickers
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|Yes
|No
|QB
|QB1
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|No
|No
|RB
|Skill Starters
|James Cook
|BUF
|No
|Yes
|RB
|Rookies - Offense
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|No
|No
|TE
|Skill Starters
|Gabe Davis
|BUF
|No
|No
|WR
|Skill Starters
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|No
|No
|WR
|Skill Starters
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|No
|No
|WR
|Role Players
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|No
|Yes
|WR
|Rookies - Offense
|Sam Williams
|DAL
|No
|Yes
|DEF
|Rookies - Defense
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|No
|No
|QB
|QB1
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|No
|No
|RB
|Skill Starters
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|No
|No
|RB
|Skill Starters
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|No
|No
|TE
|Skill Starters
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|Yes
|No
|WR
|Skill Starters
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|No
|No
|WR
|Skill Starters
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|No
|Yes
|WR
|Rookies - Offense
|Josh Paschal
|DET
|No
|Yes
|DEF
|Rookies - Defense
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DET
|No
|Yes
|DEF
|Rookies - Defense
|Jared Goff
|DET
|No
|No
|QB
|QB1
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|No
|No
|RB
|Skill Starters
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|No
|No
|RB
|Role Players
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|No
|No
|TE
|Skill Starters
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|No
|No
|WR
|Skill Starters
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|No
|No
|WR
|Skill Starters
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|No
|Yes
|WR
|Rookies - Offense
|Nyheim Hines
|BUF
|No
|No
|RB
|Role Players
|Greg Joseph
|MIN
|No
|No
|K
|Kickers
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|No
|No
|QB
|QB1
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|Yes
|No
|RB
|Skill Starters
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|No
|No
|RB
|Role Players
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|Yes
|No
|WR
|Skill Starters
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|No
|No
|WR
|Skill Starters
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|No
|No
|WR
|Role Players
|Marcus Jones
|NE
|No
|Yes
|DEF
|Rookies - Defense
|Nick Folk
|NE
|No
|No
|K
|Kickers
|Mac Jones
|NE
|No
|No
|QB
|QB1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|No
|No
|RB
|Skill Starters
|Damien Harris
|NE
|No
|No
|RB
|Role Players
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|No
|No
|TE
|Skill Starters
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|No
|No
|WR
|Skill Starters
|Tyquan Thornton
|NE
|No
|Yes
|WR
|Rookies - Offense
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|No
|No
|WR
|Skill Starters
|Cor'Dale Flott
|NYG
|No
|Yes
|DEF
|Rookies - Defense
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|NYG
|No
|Yes
|DEF
|Rookies - Defense
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|No
|No
|K
|Kickers
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|No
|No
|QB
|QB1
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|No
|No
|RB
|Skill Starters
|Daniel Bellinger
|NYG
|No
|Yes
|TE
|Rookies - Offense
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|NYG
|No
|Yes
|WR
|Rookies - Offense
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|No
|No
|WR
|Role Players
