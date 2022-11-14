DraftKings Offering First Reignmakers Millionaire Contest, Rolls out Holiday Side Set

For the first time ever, Reignmakers Football players will have an opportunity to compete in a Millionaire contest!

But, it doesn’t end with the $1 million going to first place. All told, there will be $2 million in total prizes handed out from the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire!

How to Enter

With the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire comes another side set — which has a theme appropriate to the time of year. Reignmakers Football is getting a Holiday Side Set. And this isn’t just a new twist on Reignmakers Football. The Holiday Side Set is also the key to entering the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire.

To enter the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire, players will need a full lineup of Flannel Holiday Cards from the side set, which will drop on Thursday, November 17.

To help players build their lineups for the Reignmakers Holiday Millionaire, DraftKings will be airdropping a free Holiday Player Card for every three Holiday Packs purchased while supplies last.

What to Know About Holiday Packs

In addition to unlocking access to the $2M Holiday Millionaire, Holiday Packs will contain all five rarity tiers in a pack, which will set up for some huge pack pulls.

Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect from packs:

Card 1 - CORE Flannel player card at the QB1, Skill Starter, Role Player, Kicker, Rookie (DEF or Rookie OFF Position tier)

Card 2 - RARE or better at QB1, Skill Starter or Offensive Rookie Position tier

Cards 3-5 - CORE at QB1, Skill Starter, Role Player, Kicker, Rookie (Defense or Offense)

Here’s the checklist of Flannel Holiday Cards:

Flannel Holiday Cards Player Team SuperStar Status Rookie Status Position Player Tier Player Team SuperStar Status Rookie Status Position Player Tier Kaiir Elam BUF No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense Tyler Bass BUF No No K Kickers Josh Allen BUF Yes No QB QB1 Devin Singletary BUF No No RB Skill Starters James Cook BUF No Yes RB Rookies - Offense Dawson Knox BUF No No TE Skill Starters Gabe Davis BUF No No WR Skill Starters Stefon Diggs BUF No No WR Skill Starters Isaiah McKenzie BUF No No WR Role Players Khalil Shakir BUF No Yes WR Rookies - Offense Sam Williams DAL No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense Dak Prescott DAL No No QB QB1 Ezekiel Elliott DAL No No RB Skill Starters Tony Pollard DAL No No RB Skill Starters Dalton Schultz DAL No No TE Skill Starters CeeDee Lamb DAL Yes No WR Skill Starters Michael Gallup DAL No No WR Skill Starters Jalen Tolbert DAL No Yes WR Rookies - Offense Josh Paschal DET No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense Aidan Hutchinson DET No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense Jared Goff DET No No QB QB1 D'Andre Swift DET No No RB Skill Starters Jamaal Williams DET No No RB Role Players T.J. Hockenson MIN No No TE Skill Starters Amon-Ra St. Brown DET No No WR Skill Starters Josh Reynolds DET No No WR Skill Starters Jameson Williams DET No Yes WR Rookies - Offense Nyheim Hines BUF No No RB Role Players Greg Joseph MIN No No K Kickers Kirk Cousins MIN No No QB QB1 Dalvin Cook MIN Yes No RB Skill Starters Alexander Mattison MIN No No RB Role Players Justin Jefferson MIN Yes No WR Skill Starters Adam Thielen MIN No No WR Skill Starters K.J. Osborn MIN No No WR Role Players Marcus Jones NE No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense Nick Folk NE No No K Kickers Mac Jones NE No No QB QB1 Rhamondre Stevenson NE No No RB Skill Starters Damien Harris NE No No RB Role Players Hunter Henry NE No No TE Skill Starters Jakobi Meyers NE No No WR Skill Starters Tyquan Thornton NE No Yes WR Rookies - Offense DeVante Parker NE No No WR Skill Starters Cor'Dale Flott NYG No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense Kayvon Thibodeaux NYG No Yes DEF Rookies - Defense Graham Gano NYG No No K Kickers Daniel Jones NYG No No QB QB1 Saquon Barkley NYG No No RB Skill Starters Daniel Bellinger NYG No Yes TE Rookies - Offense Wan'Dale Robinson NYG No Yes WR Rookies - Offense Kenny Golladay NYG No No WR Role Players

