How to buy tickets to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

The biggest ticket on-sale in a long time is on Tuesday. Here’s how to get your seats to see Tay Tay next year.

By Collin Sherwin
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The most important date of the NFL season is November 15. No, not the morning after the Washington Commanders face the Philadelphia Eagles — it’s the day that Taylor Swift tickets go on sale as the pop star prepares to perform her first tour in over half a decade. Swift announced the Eras Tour on November 1, and has added several dates since, so make sure you check below for a full list of scheduled concerts.

The 11-time Grammy winner released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October, the fourth album that she has released since her last stadium tour. The Ticketmaster website is going to be the virtual equivalent of the opening hour of Black Friday at a Wal-Mart, so we have all the information you’ll need to know how to buy tickets on Tuesday, November 15.

Presale tickets to the general public are set to go live at 10:00 a.m. in each market according to the local time. So if you’re looking for the Denver show, you’ll want to be ready to go a few minutes before 12 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning.

Presale code from TicketMaster

If you’re a true Swiftie, you’ve probably already signed up to get a presale code from TicketMaster at some point later on Monday. Those will give you access to the on-sale Tuesday morning. These should work in multiple markets, but might have priority that’s behind being a Capital One card holder. We’ll find out more about that when the on-sale happens.

But you needed to apply for this code before November 9. So find a Swiftie friend and offer to do the leg work if you didn’t get one already.

Capital One card holders

As a non-Swiftie, but an inveterate travel nerd with multiple Capital One cards, I have been asked to loan my lines of credit to female friends across America already. Cap One is the title sponsor of the tour, but if you don’t have a Capital One card there’s still some hope for getting priority. If you apply for and receive a Capital One Card today, you normally receive a short-term card number you can add to Apple Pay or Google Wallet immediately upon approval.

You can add that temporary number to Apple Pay (on a Mac) or Google Wallet (on any Chrome browser) from a laptop, and of course both would work on your phone. We’re not saying you should be irresponsible with credit, but this is T-Swizzle we’re discussing so we make no judgements.

And because this is a Cap One event, for people that use the American Express or Chase concierge service to score event tickets via Platinum or Centurion cards, that’s not going to work here. While AmEx will be happy to help you find seats on the secondary market after the sale, expect to pay an arm and a leg like everyone else.

Off-topic: Hey Capital One, why am I paying $395 a year for a Venture X if I can’t get an even bigger priority here? Yes that airport lounge in Dallas is quite amazing, but this would have been a terrific perk.

NFL Season Ticket Members

You were wondering where the sports was here? Well all shows on Miss Americana’s upcoming tour are in NFL stadiums. Some markets have sent a presale code to season ticket holders, and some haven’t.

For example: Philadelphia Eagles regular season ticket members received a code for on-sale, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers ones did not.

But at all the teams we called, luxury suite holders are able to buy tickets to the show at their leisure. Most luxury suite ticket packages in NFL stadia include access to all events at the venue (except for the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship Game). So lesses will have to pay for the tickets, but they will have full use of their suites during all shows.

Suite seats are also sold on whatever timeline the individual team decides, so there’s no need to rush if this is route you’re choosing. But if you know the person at the office who controls the tickets, or are just friends with the some wealthy people in town, you might want to start dropping hints about your interest as soon as possible.

Here is the complete list of dates scheduled for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. All shows are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. local time.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

Day Date Stadium City NFL Team
Day Date Stadium City NFL Team
Fri Mar 17, 2023 State Farm Stadium Glendale Arizona Cardinals
Sat Mar 18, 2023 State Farm Stadium Glendale Arizona Cardinals
Fri Mar 24, 2023 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas Las Vegas Raiders
Sat Mar 25, 2023 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas Las Vegas Raiders
Thu Apr 13, 2023 Raymond James Stadium Tampa Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fri Apr 14, 2023 Raymond James Stadium Tampa Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sat Apr 15, 2023 Raymond James Stadium Tampa Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fri Apr 21, 2023 NRG Stadium Houston Houston Texans
Sat Apr 22, 2023 NRG Stadium Houston Houston Texans
Sun Apr 23, 2023 NRG Stadium Houston Houston Texans
Fri Apr 28, 2023 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Atlanta Falcons
Sat Apr 29, 2023 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Atlanta Falcons
Sun Apr 30, 2023 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Atlanta Falcons
Fri May 5, 2023 Nissan Stadium Nashville Tennessee Titans
Sat May 6, 2023 Nissan Stadium Nashville Tennessee Titans
Sun May 7, 2023 Nissan Stadium Nashville Tennessee Titans
Fri May 12, 2023 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles
Sat May 13, 2023 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles
Sun May 14, 2023 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles
Fri May 19, 2023 Gillette Stadium Foxborough New England Patriots
Sat May 20, 2023 Gillette Stadium Foxborough New England Patriots
Sun May 21, 2023 Gillette Stadium Foxborough New England Patriots
Fri May 26, 2023 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New York Giants/Jets
Sat May 27, 2023 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New York Giants/Jets
Sun May 28, 2023 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New York Giants/Jets
Fri Jun 2, 2023 Soldier Field Chicago Chicago Bears
Sat Jun 3, 2023 Soldier Field Chicago Chicago Bears
Sun Jun 4, 2023 Soldier Field Chicago Chicago Bears
Fri Jun 9, 2023 Ford Field Detroit Detroit Lions
Sat Jun 10, 2023 Ford Field Detroit Detroit Lions
Fri Jun 16, 2023 Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Steelers
Sat Jun 17, 2023 Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Steelers
Fri Jun 23, 2023 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis Minnesota Vikings
Sat Jun 24, 2023 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis Minnesota Vikings
Fri Jun 30, 2023 Paycor Stadium Cincinnati Cincinnati Bengals
Sat Jul 1, 2023 Paycor Stadium Cincinnati Cincinnati Bengals
Fri Jul 7, 2023 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City Kansas City Chiefs
Sat Jul 8, 2023 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City
Fri Jul 14, 2023 Empower Field At Mile High Denver
Sat Jul 15, 2023 Empower Field At Mile High Denver
Sat Jul 22, 2023 Lumen Field Seattle
Sun Jul 23, 2023 Lumen Field Seattle
Fri Jul 28, 2023 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara
Sat Jul 29, 2023 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara
Thu Aug 3, 2023 SoFi Stadium Inglewood
Fri Aug 4, 2023 SoFi Stadium Inglewood
Sat Aug 5, 2023 SoFi Stadium Inglewood
Tue Aug 8, 2023 SoFi Stadium Inglewood
Wed Aug 9, 2023 SoFi Stadium Inglewood

