How to buy tickets to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

The most important date of the NFL season is November 15. No, not the morning after the Washington Commanders face the Philadelphia Eagles — it’s the day that Taylor Swift tickets go on sale as the pop star prepares to perform her first tour in over half a decade. Swift announced the Eras Tour on November 1, and has added several dates since, so make sure you check below for a full list of scheduled concerts.

The 11-time Grammy winner released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October, the fourth album that she has released since her last stadium tour. The Ticketmaster website is going to be the virtual equivalent of the opening hour of Black Friday at a Wal-Mart, so we have all the information you’ll need to know how to buy tickets on Tuesday, November 15.

Presale tickets to the general public are set to go live at 10:00 a.m. in each market according to the local time. So if you’re looking for the Denver show, you’ll want to be ready to go a few minutes before 12 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning.

Presale code from TicketMaster

If you’re a true Swiftie, you’ve probably already signed up to get a presale code from TicketMaster at some point later on Monday. Those will give you access to the on-sale Tuesday morning. These should work in multiple markets, but might have priority that’s behind being a Capital One card holder. We’ll find out more about that when the on-sale happens.

But you needed to apply for this code before November 9. So find a Swiftie friend and offer to do the leg work if you didn’t get one already.

Capital One card holders

As a non-Swiftie, but an inveterate travel nerd with multiple Capital One cards, I have been asked to loan my lines of credit to female friends across America already. Cap One is the title sponsor of the tour, but if you don’t have a Capital One card there’s still some hope for getting priority. If you apply for and receive a Capital One Card today, you normally receive a short-term card number you can add to Apple Pay or Google Wallet immediately upon approval.

You can add that temporary number to Apple Pay (on a Mac) or Google Wallet (on any Chrome browser) from a laptop, and of course both would work on your phone. We’re not saying you should be irresponsible with credit, but this is T-Swizzle we’re discussing so we make no judgements.

And because this is a Cap One event, for people that use the American Express or Chase concierge service to score event tickets via Platinum or Centurion cards, that’s not going to work here. While AmEx will be happy to help you find seats on the secondary market after the sale, expect to pay an arm and a leg like everyone else.

Off-topic: Hey Capital One, why am I paying $395 a year for a Venture X if I can’t get an even bigger priority here? Yes that airport lounge in Dallas is quite amazing, but this would have been a terrific perk.

NFL Season Ticket Members

You were wondering where the sports was here? Well all shows on Miss Americana’s upcoming tour are in NFL stadiums. Some markets have sent a presale code to season ticket holders, and some haven’t.

For example: Philadelphia Eagles regular season ticket members received a code for on-sale, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers ones did not.

But at all the teams we called, luxury suite holders are able to buy tickets to the show at their leisure. Most luxury suite ticket packages in NFL stadia include access to all events at the venue (except for the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship Game). So lesses will have to pay for the tickets, but they will have full use of their suites during all shows.

Suite seats are also sold on whatever timeline the individual team decides, so there’s no need to rush if this is route you’re choosing. But if you know the person at the office who controls the tickets, or are just friends with the some wealthy people in town, you might want to start dropping hints about your interest as soon as possible.

Here is the complete list of dates scheduled for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. All shows are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. local time.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour