World Cup preview: Harry Kane looks to lead England to glory after semifinal exit in 2018

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to get underway on November 20 in Qatar as England is poised to make another deep run this time around. The Three Lions will open their Group B campaign on November 21 with a match against Iran that they’re expected to win comfortably, followed by games against the United States and Wales. Ahead of the group stage, let’s take a dive into England’s outlook for the World Cup.

England World Cup 2022 Preview

Odds to win World Cup: +850

There are only three teams favored to win the World Cup ahead of England, with Brazil at +400, Argentina at +500, and France sitting at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Spain is dead even with the Three Lions at +850 as well. Gareth Southgate’s side have loads of talent and could have a real shot at winning, though they’ll have to get past the likes of France, Belgium, and Spain in the knockout rounds. They’ll be looking for redemption after finishing in fourth place in 2018.

Odds to win/advance from Group B: -280 to win, -1200 to advance

In some good news for England, they’re the heavy favorites to win the group with odds at -280, while both USA and Wales sit tied at +500. Barring some sort of disaster for Southgate’s squad, expect the Three Lions to make an appearance in the round of 16 with an eye on the final.

Expectations

After reaching the semifinals in 2018 — the third time they’ve done so — they’re looking to make it back there and beyond in 2022. Southgate took his squad past Colombia and Sweden in the knockout rounds, but lost to Croatia in extra time in the semifinal. That was followed by a 2-0 loss to Belgium in the third place playoff match. England have one World Cup title under their belt from the 1966 tournament, but after 56 years they’ll feel that it’s past due to earn another one. They’ve got the talent to make a very deep run with the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the roster.

Key player: Harry Kane

Kane has been a staple on the England squad for years now, making his debut for the senior team back in 2015. He was named captain of the squad in 2018 in Russia and took home the tournament’s Golden Boot honors with six goals throughout the campaign. With 51 goals through just 75 games for England, Kane is poised to take over the all-time leading scorer spot from Wayne Rooney, who holds the top spot with 53 goals through 120 games. The 29-year-old Tottenham striker is set to be one of the top players in this year’s World Cup as he’s in his prime.