Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, November 14

We have seven games on the NBA docket for Monday, Nov. 14. This brings numerous NBA player prop bets to sift through at DraftKings Sportsbook. In order to speed up and accompany your research process, we’ll list three prop bets that caught our eye. Let’s dig in!

Clint Capela under 11.5 rebounds vs. Bucks (-130)

Capela has been a beast on the glass this season. He’s averaging 12 rebounds per game while going over 11.5 boards in five straight. However, that streak could be in jeopardy on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Foul trouble is a concern whenever going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo while constantly meeting him at the rim. The Bucks rank first overall in rebound rate, so Capela will have less opportunities to go over this number.

Draymond Green under 8.5 points vs. Spurs (-135)

Green has been racking up assists with 24 total dimes in his last two games. However, he hasn’t done much in the scoring department, totaling just eight points combined in his last two contests. Green has gone over 8.5 points in five out of 12 games this season. The numbers get worse if we look back to last regular season. According to Props.com, Green has scored nine or more points in just eight of his last 28 regular season games (28.57%). It doesn’t get much better if we zoom out: hitting over 8.5 points in just 18 of his last 53 regular season outings (33.96%). Let’s play the odds and take the under here.

Jaylen Brown under 3.5 assists vs. Thunder (+105)

Brown has fallen short of this number in four of his last five games. His outlook for the season isn’t much better, hitting four or more assists in only four games this year. Despite those numbers, we are getting plus money to the under. There’s a chance for a breakout against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who rank in the bottom 10 in defensive efficiency. Let’s take the under with plus-money odds.