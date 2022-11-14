NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, November 14

We have a nice, manageable seven-game NBA slate on Monday, Nov. 14. That’s the perfect amount to dive into NBA DFS without feeling overwhelmed by too many options. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Thaddeus Young, Toronto Raptors, $3,900

The Raptors are banged up at the moment, as Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Fred VanVleet are all sidelined. Those absences promoted Young to the starting lineup last game, and the veteran posted 28 fantasy points in 34 minutes on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. If Young gets the starting nod once again, then pencil him in as a solid DFS value on Monday.

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks, $3,900

Okongwu is a good value play, especially when you are trying to differentiate in large tournaments. The Atlanta center only sees around 20 minutes per game, but that doesn’t stop him from routinely flirting with a double-double. Okongwu has notched 24+ fantasy points in two of his last four outings, which is a strong return on this cheap investment. He’ll face the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, and Okongwu went for 24 fantasy points against them last week.

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets, $4,700

The Hornets are another team that is banged up at the moment. Most notably, Gordon Hayward is out in the frontcourt, which has translated to more playing time for McDaniels. He’s seeing 27+ minutes in this new role, which has led to 27 or more fantasy points in two of his last four outings. There’s reason to believe he can come through with similar production against the Orlando Magic, so keep him on your shortlist of NBA DFS value plays.