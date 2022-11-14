Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Heat on Monday

A new week in the NBA begins Monday and we’ll be treated to a West vs. East showdown as the Phoenix Suns hit the road to meet the Miami Heat. The game will take place at the soon to be renamed FTX Arena in Miami with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Phoenix (8-4) is playing the final game of its four-game road trip and was last blasted by the Magic in a 114-97 loss on Friday. The Suns shot just 40% from the field in the loss and trailed for virtually the entire contest. Cameron Payne led with 22 points while Devin Booker offered up 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Chris Paul has missed the last two games with a right heel injury and is listed as questionable for tonight.

Miami (6-7) is coming off back-to-back victories over the Hornets, last downing them in a 132-115 victory on Saturday. The Heat trailed by two coming out of the half before breaking off 45 points in the third quarter to establish separation. Max Strus buried eight threes in this one, finishing the game with 31 points. Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry both had double-doubles in the win.

Miami enters the game as a 2-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 215.

Suns vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2

Any time a visiting team spends an entire weekend in Miami prior to playing, I’m inclined to lean with the Heat on principal. The Suns have had an up and down road trip and Paul not being 100% has played a huge factor. Take Miami to cover.

Over/Under: Under 215

Miami is the most under-friendly team in the league with it hitting in 10 of their 13 games. Given where the Suns are with Paul’s injury, take the under here.