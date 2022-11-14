Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Bucks on Monday

A new week in the NBA will get started with an Eastern conference showdown Monday as the Atlanta Hawks hit the road to meet the Milwaukee Bucks. The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

Atlanta (8-5) split a pair of games with the 76ers over the over the weekend, last falling to them in a 121-109 loss on Saturday. The Hawks fell into a hole in the first quarter and allowed Philly to shoot 55% from the field for the entire evening. They had no answers for Joel Embiid, who dropped 42 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Trae Young had 27 points and 11 assists in the loss.

Milwaukee (10-2) dropped its second game of the season on Friday, getting hammered by the Spurs in a 111-93 loss. The Bucks were shorthanded in this one with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton and others missing the action. Jevon Carter held down the fort with 21 points and six assists. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable on the injury report and will most likely suit up tonight. Holiday is still out.

Milwaukee enters the game as a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 225.

Hawks vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4

With Antetokounmpo back on the floor, I’ll predict the still shorthanded Bucks will get the job done and cover this evening. Atlanta handed Milwaukee its first loss of the season a week ago and that will be motivation for the home team to return the favor in this contest.

Over/Under: Under 225

The Bucks’ injury situation will most likely play a factor in their ability to put together a cohesive game offensively, even with Antetokounmpo back on the floor. Take the under here.