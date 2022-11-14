How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on November 14

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

We’re now inside of two weeks until Survivor Series WarGames taking place on November 26 and the company is hitting the gas towards the spectacle in Boston. We’ll most likely see a few more matches announced for the pay-per-view along with a U.S. title showdown for tonight’s show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, November 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The main participants for the women’s War Games match were announced during the show last week as Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will team with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to battle Damage Control and Nikki Cross. The champ’s team laid down the challenge last week before the stable, along with Cross, left three laying in the wing. War Games is five-on-five, meaning that there’s still two open spots left on Belair’s team and one open slot for Bayley’s team. We should be finding out who will be added to the match tonight.

United States Champion Seth Rollins will put his title on the line tonight when going one-on-one with Finn Balor. Both superstars had interesting weeks last Monday as Balor initially accepted the champ’s open challenge before being interrupted by the O.C. Balor’s Judgement Day stable initially got the upperhand in the ensuing brawl before a returning Mia Yim came out to even the odds for the O.C.

Later that night, Rollins once again came out to issue an open challenge and chaos ensued. Mustafa Ali was initially going to come out before being attacked by an enraged Bobby Lashley. The “All Mighty” laid out Rollins before the match and that prompted Austin Theory to come out and officially cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The young superstar got the edge initially before Lashley attacked him outside of the ring. An opportunistic Rollins would finish Theory off to retain his belt. We’ll see if all of that pandemonium will play a factor into tonight’s title match.

Also on the show, Elias and Matt Riddle will continue their alliance when taking on the Alpha Academy. We’ll also get The Miz apologizing on an episode of Miz TV.