Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into November 14 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, tonight as the company speeds forward towards Survivor Series WarGames in 12 days.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will be added to the women’s WarGames match?

The main participants for the women’s War Games match were announced during the show last week as Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will team with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to battle Damage Control and Nikki Cross. The champ’s team laid down the challenge last week before the stable, along with Cross, left three laying in the wing.

War Games is five-on-five, meaning that there’s still two open spots left on Belair’s team and one open slot for Bayley’s team. That leaves the question of who will join them. Other notable female superstars that could join the fray here include the likes of Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Dana Brooke, who lost the 24/7 Championship to Cross last week before the new champ dumped the belt into the trash. We’ll see.

Who will leave with the United States Championship tonight?

United States Champion Seth Rollins will put his title on the line tonight when going one-on-one with Finn Balor. Both superstars had interesting weeks last Monday as Balor initially accepted the champ’s open challenge before being interrupted by the O.C. Balor’s Judgement Day stable initially got the upperhand in the ensuing brawl before a returning Mia Yim came out to even the odds for the O.C.

Later that night, Rollins once again came out to issue an open challenge and chaos ensued. Mustafa Ali was initially going to come out before being attacked by an enraged Bobby Lashley. The “All Mighty” laid out Rollins before the match and that prompted Austin Theory to come out and officially cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The young superstar got the edge initially before Lashley attacked him outside of the ring. An opportunistic Rollins would finish Theory off to retain his belt.

With all of those shenanigans serving as a backdrop, we’ll see whether Rollins or Balor will have gold by the night’s end.

What is next for Austin Theory?

Now that Theory has lost the Money in the Bank briefcase, what will be next for the young superstar. It was a humbling experience for him and one has to wonder of that will trigger some sort of character turn. Or if he’ll be the same cocky, arrogant star that he was before. We’ll find out.