Christian Watson worth adding for Week 11 after breakout performance

The Green Bay Packers were able to end a five-game losing streak with a 31-28 OT victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Week 10. What had been lacking the entire season was a top wideout. Has rookie WR Christian Watson answered that call? He broke out at the perfect time to help Green Bay get back on track. Let’s take a look at his waiver wire prospects for this week.

Packers WR Christian Watson: Week 11 waiver wire

Watson caught three TD passes, finishing with four catches for 107 yards on eight targets. The only thing that would be cause for concern is the catch percentage there. The fact QB Aaron Rodgers looked to Watson throughout the game for big plays is encouraging. Watson started things off by exorcising the demons from Week 1 with a 58-yard TD catch. He would add a 39-yard TD and 7-yard TD before the game was over.

It feels like Watson has shaken off the injury bug that has plagued him most of this season. Fellow rookie WR Romeo Doubs was also sidelined, which opened up the opportunity for Watson. Even if Doubs is able to return in Week 11 vs. the Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’d think after the game vs. Dallas that the Packers would game plan around Watson. He should see more deep shots in the vein of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, someone who had trouble converting those opportunities.

Watson has a ton of waiver wire appeal and is worth spending up for given his ceiling.