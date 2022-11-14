Heisman Ballots from DK Nation staff after Week 12

The Heisman Trophy is one of the biggest individual awards in all of team sports, and we’ve got opinions on whom should be immortalized after the 2022 season.

Ballots for the Heisman Trophy come from 870 media members representing six different regions of the country, with the 58 former winners also receiving a vote. Yes, Bryce Young can vote for himself.

All voters make three selections; a first-place vote is awarded three points, a second-place vote gets two points, and a third-place vote receives one point.

Here are the 2022 Heisman Trophy ballots of all the college football staff from DK Nation that has a vote*!

* None of us actually has a vote, but Heisman Trust, we’re ready when you are!

Collin Sherwin, Deputy College Sports Editor

Hendon Hooker, QB Tennessee Caleb Williams, QB USC CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State

Bo Nix was 3:45 from making this list as well, but his truly tough-luck injury, and the subsequent implosion of the Oregon Ducks at home despite him just missing one drive makes the difference here. Now if he had come back to tie the game against Washington, he might have moved to No. 1.

Hooker besides being the best story in college football has some of the best numbers as well with 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Bryce Young’s performances since actually outplaying Hooker in Knoxville in a loss are disqualifying, and Caleb Williams is the best QB on talent I’ve seen this year. If USC could stop a nose bleed on defense he might be the favorite, and I’m not ruling them out of the CFP yet if things start to break their way.

But CJ Stroud has the biggest room to move, as he’s still got The Game to make his case as the best player in the country. Ohio State’s schedule to this point has been so soft it should come with shipping insurance, but he’ll have 60 minutes to show he’s earned it in 12 days.

Nick Simon, Staff Writer

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

I’m going to go chalk here and match my top three with the current top three on the DraftKings Sportsbook Heisman odds board. The only difference is that I still have Hooker as my frontrunner and I’m sticking with him. He threw for 355 passing yards, ran for 50 yards, and accounted for four touchdowns in Tennessee’s 66-24 torching of Missouri on Saturday. That’s the exact type of performance he needed coming off the Georgia beating the week prior.

Stroud is still making things look effortless (when weather isn’t a factor) and he casually threw for five touchdowns against Indiana on Saturday. To me, the Michigan game is still what’s going to make or break his case and I’m keeping him at No. 2 until then. Speaking of Michigan, Corum is a monster and he has put up 100+ rushing yards in every Big Ten game this season. If he runs all over Ohio State in two weeks, I’ll move him up to the second slot.

Grace McDermott, Staff Writer

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan Max Duggan, QB, TCU Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Corum cannot be stopped. He hasn’t been held under 100 rushing yards since September 17, and he has scored at least one touchdown in every single game this season. While Michigan hasn’t exactly had the hardest strength of schedule this season, those are both Heisman-worthy feats if I’ve ever seen them.

Duggan and Maye’s individual impacts on their respective teams push them higher on my list than guys like CJ Stroud or Hendon Hooker. While TCU and UNC have talented receivers, these QBs are clearly the key to each team’s success.

Chinmay Vaidya, Sports Editor

Max Duggan, QB, TCU Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

This is, and has been, a three-quarterback race for a while. Nothing about Week 11 did anything to change that in my opinion.

Duggan did not have a great game statistically against the Longhorns but that was his signature moment. Going into Austin and coming out with a win is not easy, especially if the Longhorns actually have a good team. Duggan has the easiest path to putting up big numbers and is going to play in a conference title game no matter what happens. He’s got the best path forward.

Hooker is going to put up video game numbers in Tennessee’s offense but will it matter if he isn’t going to play in the SEC title game? The Heisman committee doesn’t value wins too much but they do matter. Stroud needs to redeem himself in “The Game” after last year’s loss. He has a chance to leapfrog Duggan depending on the numbers.

Totals

Hendon Hooker - 8 Points

Max Duggan - 5

Blake Corum - 4

CJ Stroud - 4

Caleb Williams - 2

Drake Maye - 1