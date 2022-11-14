NCAA College Basketball Schedule for Monday, November 14

The college basketball season continues with a long slate of games on Monday, November 14. We’ll see Oral Roberts take on the No. 3 Houston Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET. ORU rose to national recognition after becoming the second 15-seed in March Madness history to advance to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021. Houston has started 2-0, and the Golden Eagles enter at 1-1 with a proclivity for big upsets.

The No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers host Northern Iowa at 8:00 p.m. before a top-five Baylor comes to town later this week. UNI fell to Richmond in their second game of the season. DePaul takes on Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. as both attempt to stay undefeated atop their respective conference rankings.

Here are the complete odds DraftKings Sportsbook, including spread and totals, with the TV and streaming schedule for NCAA Basketball on Monday, November 14: