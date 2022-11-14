 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA College Basketball Schedule for Monday, November 14

Houston hosts Oral Roberts, Minnesota and DePaul attempt to move to 3-0, and more on Monday’s NCAA slate.

By grace.mcdermott
Houston v Arizona Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The college basketball season continues with a long slate of games on Monday, November 14. We’ll see Oral Roberts take on the No. 3 Houston Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET. ORU rose to national recognition after becoming the second 15-seed in March Madness history to advance to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021. Houston has started 2-0, and the Golden Eagles enter at 1-1 with a proclivity for big upsets.

The No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers host Northern Iowa at 8:00 p.m. before a top-five Baylor comes to town later this week. UNI fell to Richmond in their second game of the season. DePaul takes on Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. as both attempt to stay undefeated atop their respective conference rankings.

Here are the complete odds DraftKings Sportsbook, including spread and totals, with the TV and streaming schedule for NCAA Basketball on Monday, November 14:

NCAA Basketball November 14

Time/TV Teams Spread/Total
Time/TV Teams Spread/Total
6:00 PM Maine +20 −110
ACCN Boston College O 136.5 −110
6:30 PM Delaware State +36 −110
FS2 Villanova O 137 −115
7:00 PM Richmond -1.5 −110
N/A Charleston O 150 −110
7:00 PM DePaul +1 −105
BTN Minnesota O 136 −110
7:00 PM Troy +9.5 −110
ACCN+ Florida State O 139.5 −110
7:00 PM Florida Atlantic +12.5 −110
SECN Florida O 145 −110
7:00 PM Miami OH +12.5 −105
SECN/ESPN+ Georgia O 145 −110
7:00 PM Portland +5 −115
ESPN+ Kent State O 150 −115
7:00 PM George Washington +7.5 −110
N/A Hofstra O 149.5 −110
7:00 PM Tennessee Tech +16.5 −110
ESPN+ Marshall O 153.5 −110
7:00 PM Western Illinois +15 −110
ESPN+ UCF O 143 −110
7:00 PM Cornell -3 −115
N/A Saint Francis PA O 151.5 −110
7:00 PM North Carolina Central +12.5 −110
ESPN+ Liberty O 137 −110
7:00 PM Navy -2.5 −105
N/A Coppin State O 138.5 −115
7:00 PM UMES +12.5 −110
ESPN+ Charlotte O 134 −110
7:00 PM Lafayette +9.5 −105
ESPN+ Saint Josephs O 138.5 −110
7:00 PM Stetson +7.5 −110
ESPN+ South Florida O 130 −115
7:00 PM South Carolina State +17 −110
CBSSN Duquesne O 141.5 −110
8:00 PM Oral Roberts +20 −105
ESPN+ Houston O 146 −105
8:00 PM UNI +15.5 −110
ACCN Virginia O 127 −110
8:00 PM Northern Colorado +28 −110
ESPN+ Baylor O 153 −115
8:00 PM Wofford +10.5 −110
ESPN+ Drake O 143 −110
8:00 PM Louisiana Tech +12.5 −110
ESPN+ Texas Tech O 135.5 −110
8:00 PM IUPUI +5.5 −110
N/A Chicago State O 131 −110
8:00 PM Idaho State +21.5 −110
Pac-12 N Utah O 134.5 −110
8:00 PM Northwestern State +24 −110
ESPN+ TCU O 142.5 −110
8:00 PM Belmont -1.5 −110
ESPN+ Lipscomb O 152.5 −110
8:00 PM Little Rock +1.5 −110
ESPN+ Central Arkansas O 151.5 −110
8:00 PM Jacksonville State -2.5 −110
ESPN+ UIC O 142.5 −110
8:30 PM Butler +6.5 −110
FS1 Penn State O 139.5 −110
9:00 PM Sacramento State +3 −110
N/A Denver O 133.5 −115
9:00 PM Weber State +9 −105
N/A Colorado State O 140 −110
9:00 PM Santa Clara +7 −110
N/A Utah State O 147 −110
9:00 PM Texas A&M-Commerce +8.5 −110
N/A Air Force O 133 −110
9:00 PM Holy Cross +27.5 −110
CBSSN Creighton O 141.5 −110
9:00 PM Alabama A&M +8 −110
ESPN+ Tennessee State O 137 −110
10:00 PM Utah Tech +15.5 −110
N/A Washington O 143 −110
10:00 PM Norfolk State +20.5 −115
Pac-12 N UCLA O 141 −110
10:30 PM Mississippi Valley +19.5 −110
N/A Eastern Washington O 145 −110
11:59 PM Yale +2.5 −110
ESPN+ Hawaii O 130.5 −115

