Opening odds for 2022 RSM Classic

Tony Finau comes off a win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open to join the field for this week’s PGA TOUR event, the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simon’s Island off the coast of Georgia. A full field of golfers will compete for a purse worth over $8 million over the course of four days, from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20, with a cut after Friday’s play ends.

Talor Gooch took home first place at last year’s RSM Classic, but he has since joined LIV Golf. Aside from Finau, who enters as the favorite this week at +900, this year’s field includes Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, and tournament host Davis Love III.

Sea Island is one of the more beautiful places to play golf in the world, so expect plenty of breathtaking vistas in the background as 156 of the world’s best players take to the course. Monday qualifying is currently taking place, and we’ll update this list with those players once they are added to the field.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 RSM Classic from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning.