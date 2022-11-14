Opening odds for 2022 RSM Classic

Tony Finau comes off a win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open to join the field for this week’s PGA TOUR event, the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simon’s Island off the coast of Georgia. A full field of golfers will compete for a purse worth over $8 million over the course of four days, from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20, with a cut after Friday’s play ends.
Talor Gooch took home first place at last year’s RSM Classic, but he has since joined LIV Golf. Aside from Finau, who enters as the favorite this week at +900, this year’s field includes Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, and tournament host Davis Love III.
Sea Island is one of the more beautiful places to play golf in the world, so expect plenty of breathtaking vistas in the background as 156 of the world’s best players take to the course. Monday qualifying is currently taking place, and we’ll update this list with those players once they are added to the field.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 RSM Classic from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 RSM Classic Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Tony Finau
|+900
|Brian Harman
|+1800
|Tom Hoge
|+2000
|Jason Day
|+2200
|Taylor Montgomery
|+2500
|Seamus Power
|+2500
|Keith Mitchell
|+3000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+3000
|Denny McCarthy
|+3500
|J.J. Spaun
|+3500
|Andrew Putnam
|+4000
|Sahith Theegala
|+4000
|Joel Dahmen
|+4000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+4500
|Matt Kuchar
|+4500
|Taylor Moore
|+4500
|Kevin Kisner
|+4500
|Justin Rose
|+4500
|Patrick Rodgers
|+4500
|Davis Riley
|+5000
|Webb Simpson
|+5000
|Wyndham Clark
|+5000
|Scott Stallings
|+5000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+5000
|Brendon Todd
|+6000
|Alex Smalley
|+6000
|Aaron Rai
|+6000
|Will Gordon
|+6000
|Nick Hardy
|+6000
|Chris Kirk
|+6500
|Harris English
|+6500
|Greyson Sigg
|+8000
|Dean Burmester
|+8000
|David Lipsky
|+8000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+8000
|Trey Mullinax
|+8000
|Troy Merritt
|+8000
|Justin Lower
|+8000
|Hayden Buckley
|+8000
|J.T. Poston
|+8000
|Francesco Molinari
|+10000
|Davis Thompson
|+10000
|Russell Knox
|+10000
|Brandon Wu
|+10000
|Ben Griffin
|+10000
|Beau Hossler
|+10000
|Adam Svensson
|+10000
|Lee Hodges
|+10000
|Robby Shelton
|+10000
|S.H. Kim
|+10000
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|Mark Hubbard
|+13000
|Cameron Percy
|+13000
|Cameron Champ
|+13000
|Sepp Straka
|+13000
|Ben Taylor
|+13000
|Adam Long
|+13000
|Scott Piercy
|+13000
|John Huh
|+13000
|Luke List
|+13000
|Justin Suh
|+13000
|Carl Yuan
|+15000
|Zach Johnson
|+15000
|Austin Smotherman
|+15000
|Austin Cook
|+15000
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|Kevin Streelman
|+15000
|Kevin Yu
|+15000
|Sam Ryder
|+15000
|Patton Kizzire
|+15000
|Matthew Wallace
|+18000
|Christopher Gotterup
|+18000
|Chesson Hadley
|+18000
|Callum Tarren
|+18000
|Ryan Moore
|+18000
|Michael Thompson
|+18000
|Ryan Armour
|+18000
|Harry Hall
|+20000
|Matthias Schwab
|+20000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+20000
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|David Lingmerth
|+20000
|Zecheng Dou
|+20000
|Robert Streb
|+20000
|Henrik Norlander
|+20000
|Garrick Higgo
|+25000
|Eric Cole
|+25000
|MJ Daffue
|+25000
|Charley Hoffman
|+25000
|Tyson Alexander
|+25000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+25000
|Sean O'Hair
|+25000
|Andrew Novak
|+25000
|Tyler Duncan
|+25000
|Nate Lashley
|+25000
|Michael Gligic
|+25000
|Kelly Kraft
|+25000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+25000
|Harrison Endycott
|+30000
|Paul Haley
|+30000
|Hank Lebioda
|+30000
|Sam Stevens
|+30000
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|Brian Stuard
|+30000
|Trevor Cone
|+30000
|Vaughn Taylor
|+30000
|Vincent Norrman
|+30000
|Philip Knowles
|+30000
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|Matti Schmid
|+30000
|Nick Watney
|+30000
|Harry Higgs
|+30000
|Max McGreevy
|+30000
|Dylan Wu
|+40000
|Erik Barnes
|+40000
|Doc Redman
|+40000
|Zac Blair
|+40000
|Cole Hammer
|+40000
|Chad Ramey
|+40000
|Carson Young
|+40000
|Camilo Villegas
|+40000
|Brian Gay
|+40000
|Ben Martin
|+40000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+40000
|Augusto Nunez
|+40000
|Andrew Landry
|+40000
|Anders Albertson
|+40000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+40000
|Kevin Roy
|+40000
|Kevin Tway
|+40000
|Nico Echavarria
|+40000
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+40000
|Spencer Ralston
|+40000
|Michael Kim
|+40000
|Tim Weinhart
|+50000
|Davis Love III
|+50000
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|Danny Lee
|+50000
|Chris Stroud
|+50000
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|Brent Grant
|+50000
|Bill Haas
|+50000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+50000
|Tano Goya
|+50000
|Scott Harrington
|+50000
|Jason Dufner
|+50000
|Palmer Jackson
|+50000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|+50000
|Jim Herman
|+50000