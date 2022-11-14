 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 RSM Classic

The field is set for the 2022 RSM Classic from Sea Island in Georgia, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By grace.mcdermott
Tony Finau of the United States reacts to his winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on November 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Tony Finau comes off a win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open to join the field for this week’s PGA TOUR event, the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simon’s Island off the coast of Georgia. A full field of golfers will compete for a purse worth over $8 million over the course of four days, from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20, with a cut after Friday’s play ends.

Talor Gooch took home first place at last year’s RSM Classic, but he has since joined LIV Golf. Aside from Finau, who enters as the favorite this week at +900, this year’s field includes Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, and tournament host Davis Love III.

Sea Island is one of the more beautiful places to play golf in the world, so expect plenty of breathtaking vistas in the background as 156 of the world’s best players take to the course. Monday qualifying is currently taking place, and we’ll update this list with those players once they are added to the field.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 RSM Classic from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 RSM Classic Odds

Golfer Winner
Tony Finau +900
Brian Harman +1800
Tom Hoge +2000
Jason Day +2200
Taylor Montgomery +2500
Seamus Power +2500
Keith Mitchell +3000
Matthew NeSmith +3000
Denny McCarthy +3500
J.J. Spaun +3500
Andrew Putnam +4000
Sahith Theegala +4000
Joel Dahmen +4000
Taylor Pendrith +4500
Matt Kuchar +4500
Taylor Moore +4500
Kevin Kisner +4500
Justin Rose +4500
Patrick Rodgers +4500
Davis Riley +5000
Webb Simpson +5000
Wyndham Clark +5000
Scott Stallings +5000
Mackenzie Hughes +5000
Brendon Todd +6000
Alex Smalley +6000
Aaron Rai +6000
Will Gordon +6000
Nick Hardy +6000
Chris Kirk +6500
Harris English +6500
Greyson Sigg +8000
Dean Burmester +8000
David Lipsky +8000
Stephan Jaeger +8000
Trey Mullinax +8000
Troy Merritt +8000
Justin Lower +8000
Hayden Buckley +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Francesco Molinari +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Russell Knox +10000
Brandon Wu +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Beau Hossler +10000
Adam Svensson +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Robby Shelton +10000
S.H. Kim +10000
Danny Willett +13000
Mark Hubbard +13000
Cameron Percy +13000
Cameron Champ +13000
Sepp Straka +13000
Ben Taylor +13000
Adam Long +13000
Scott Piercy +13000
John Huh +13000
Luke List +13000
Justin Suh +13000
Carl Yuan +15000
Zach Johnson +15000
Austin Smotherman +15000
Austin Cook +15000
Adam Schenk +15000
Kevin Streelman +15000
Kevin Yu +15000
Sam Ryder +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Matthew Wallace +18000
Christopher Gotterup +18000
Chesson Hadley +18000
Callum Tarren +18000
Ryan Moore +18000
Michael Thompson +18000
Ryan Armour +18000
Harry Hall +20000
Matthias Schwab +20000
Dylan Frittelli +20000
Stewart Cink +20000
David Lingmerth +20000
Zecheng Dou +20000
Robert Streb +20000
Henrik Norlander +20000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Eric Cole +25000
MJ Daffue +25000
Charley Hoffman +25000
Tyson Alexander +25000
Rory Sabbatini +25000
Sean O'Hair +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Tyler Duncan +25000
Nate Lashley +25000
Michael Gligic +25000
Kelly Kraft +25000
Joseph Bramlett +25000
Harrison Endycott +30000
Paul Haley +30000
Hank Lebioda +30000
Sam Stevens +30000
Brice Garnett +30000
Brian Stuard +30000
Trevor Cone +30000
Vaughn Taylor +30000
Vincent Norrman +30000
Philip Knowles +30000
Peter Malnati +30000
Matti Schmid +30000
Nick Watney +30000
Harry Higgs +30000
Max McGreevy +30000
Dylan Wu +40000
Erik Barnes +40000
Doc Redman +40000
Zac Blair +40000
Cole Hammer +40000
Chad Ramey +40000
Carson Young +40000
Camilo Villegas +40000
Brian Gay +40000
Ben Martin +40000
Kyle Westmoreland +40000
Augusto Nunez +40000
Andrew Landry +40000
Anders Albertson +40000
Aaron Baddeley +40000
Kevin Roy +40000
Kevin Tway +40000
Nico Echavarria +40000
Richy Werenski +40000
Jonathan Byrd +40000
Spencer Ralston +40000
Michael Kim +40000
Tim Weinhart +50000
Davis Love III +50000
Ryan Brehm +50000
Danny Lee +50000
Chris Stroud +50000
Martin Trainer +50000
Brent Grant +50000
Bill Haas +50000
Trevor Werbylo +50000
Tano Goya +50000
Scott Harrington +50000
Jason Dufner +50000
Palmer Jackson +50000
Jacob Bridgeman +50000
Jim Herman +50000

