Odds to win The Match: Tiger & Rory vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

The lineup for the seventh edition of golf’s biggest charity exhibition, The Match, was announced earlier this week. Fans of the sport will get to watch Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth this December.

The Match has featured non-golf athletes in the past, including Charles Barkley, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes, but we see a slate of some of the sport’s modern legends in this iteration of the charity event. This version will be played at the Pelican Golf Club on December 10 on a par-70, 7,000 yard-course.

All proceeds will go to Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida. Woods made a few appearances at major championships this summer, but has not been part of a televised golf game for months as he still recovers from his near-fatal car crash of 2021. Meanwhile McIlroy has moved into the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings, and the two are close friends, business partners and neighbors in South Florida.

Previous iterations of the Match have been played in a foursomes format, in which members of each team alternate shots on the same ball. The format for this match has not yet been announced. The four competing members of this December’s The Match have won 24 major championships between them, with Woods claiming 15 of those.

Here’s a look at the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Dec. 10 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth: -120

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy: +100