What Week 10 performance means for Josh Allen’s MVP odds

The Buffalo Bills were cruising through the first half of the regular season, sitting at 6-1 and holding a key tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs after a big road win at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the team appears to have put things on cruise control to some extent and now finds the wheels coming off to some degree.

The Bills lost a road game to the surging New York Jets in Week 9 and then lost a stunner at home to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. The Bills led 27-10 in the third quarter only to blow the lead in the fourth quarter and lose in overtime in one of the wildest finishes to a game in recent memory.

NFL MVP odds 2022: Josh Allen, Week 11

As the Bills have scuffled in recent weeks, so has Josh Allen’s MVP case. Against the Vikings, Allen threw for 330 yards and rushed for 84 yards, but he had only one touchdown against two interceptions and a critical lost fumble in the final minute that eventually set up overtime. The Bills wouldn’t have been in the game without him, but he also cost them the game late.

After leading the MVP odds race at DraftKings Sportsbook for most of the season, he has slipped out of first place and has several players in front of him. Coming out of Week 10, Allen has +600 odds to win the award and trails Patrick Mahomes (+150), Jalen Hurts (+400), and Tua Tagovailoa (+400).

Mahomes has control of this race, but Allen still has a chance to climb back into it. The Bills get the Browns and Lions the next two weeks to get things on track, and then they face the biggest three-game stretch of their season. They travel to face the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 13, and then host the Jets and Dolphins in Weeks 14 and 15. They could firmly retake the AFC East lead, they could slip further out, or things could get even murkier for the entire division depending on how that stretch goes.