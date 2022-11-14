What Week 10 performance means for Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds

The Kansas City Chiefs got the results they needed in Week 10 and come out of the weekend sitting atop the AFC standings. The Chiefs entered the week tied with the Bills, but behind them due to Buffalo’s win in Kansas City. However, on Sunday, the Chiefs beat the Jaguars and the Bills lost to the Vikings to allow them to flip places.

NFL MVP odds 2022: Patrick Mahomes, Week 11

The Chiefs did not blow out the Jaguars on Sunday, but they did do everything they needed to put this game away. Jacksonville hung around in the first quarter, but Patrick Mahomes and company pulled away in the second quarter. Mahomes finished the game with 331 yards and four touchdowns, including three touchdowns in the first half. Once Kansas City jumped on top 20-0, they put it in cruise control and got the victory.

The Bills loss to the Vikings was their second straight loss and it has not only moved the Chiefs into first place overall, it has moved Patrick Mahomes atop the NFL MVP odds board. Coming out of Week 10, he has +150 odds to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are behind him at +400 with Hurts still to play in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. Allen has slipped to +600.

Hurts likely will see a modest boost if the Eagles beat the Commanders and he has a solid game. But it might take the Eagles running the table for Hurts to supplant Mahomes. The Chiefs could very well lose some games the rest of the way, but Mahomes is in an ideal position to win his second MVP award.