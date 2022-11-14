Breaking down NFL MVP race, odds after Week 10

The NFL has one more game to play in Week 11, and the Monday Night Football game to close the week could tighten up the top of the NFL MVP race. DraftKings Sportsbook has updated MVP odds and while Patrick Mahomes remains at the top, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are hot on his heels.

Josh Allen had been the MVP favorite all season long, but back-to-back Bills losses have dropped him to fourth. Buffalo lost to the the Vikings on Sunday and now finds themselves in third place in the AFC East. The wheels have come off the past two weeks, but they have the schedule in front of them to still win the division. They’re a half game back of the Dolphins and behind the Jets due to the head-to-head tiebreaker, but they have home games remaining against both teams.

Mahomes is in the best position for the time-being, but one has to wonder how voters will respond if the Eagles managed to run the table in the regular season. Their toughest remaining games are at home against the Titans and Giants, and on the road against the Cowboys and Giants. Shocker upsets can happen anywhere along the way, but this Eagles team has avoided letdowns for the most part.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds coming out of Week 10.

NFL MVP odds 2022: Week 11