Jrue Holiday, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul headline NBA injury report for Monday, November 14

We’ve got a relatively light NBA slate Monday with seven games on tap, but there are some big names on the injury report which will impact the day’s action. Here’s Monday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 14

Fred VanVleet (illness) - OUT

VanVleet has been ruled out, which means the Raptors revert to the lineup which features Christian Koloko heavily. Scottie Barnes is the biggest beneficiary here, as he’s likely to be the lead playmaker Monday for the Raptors.

Cade Cunningham (shin) - OUT

Cory Joseph (hip) - questionable

Cunningham is out, which elevates Jaden Ivey in fantasy/DFS lineups. Joseph would also be in line for big minutes if he does get cleared to play.

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) - doubtful

The injury problems don’t seem to end for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball is back but now Smith Jr. is out. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels will be solid value adds with Hayward still sidelined.

Paolo Banchero (ankle) - questionable

Banchero has missed a few games with this injury. In his absence, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner have seen better fantasy production.

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) - OUT

Brogdon is out again, which means Derrick White and Payton Pritchard should see more playing time against the Thunder Monday.

Chris Paul (heel) - questionable

Landry Shamet (concussion) - OUT

Paul is questionable and the Suns have been cautious with him. Cam Payne looks to be in line for big minutes, with Devin Booker also continuing to get more looks as a playmaker.

Tyler Herro (ankle) - questionable

If Herro doesn’t suit up, Max Strus is likely to get the start for Miami.

John Wall (injury management) - OUT

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT

Wall and Leonard are both out, so Reggie Jackson becomes a great value play while Norman Powell and Paul George continue to be DFS fixtures.

Jalen Green (shoulder) - questionable

If Green doesn’t suit up, that should result in more shots for Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith.

Jrue Holiday (ankle) - OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

Grayson Allen (illness) - probable

Holiday remains out, which means Jevon Carter will be a popular value add. If Allen is out, Jordan Nwora likely gets some run in the backcourt. Antetokounmpo should be back in and will limit Bobby Portis’ impact on the fantasy side of things.

Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD

Steve Kerr said Thompson might not play both games of back-to-back sets for the rest of the season. He’s playing Sunday, which means he’s likely going to rest Monday.