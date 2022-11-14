NBA MVP odds tracker: Joel Embiid changes the narrative in 24 hours

It hasn’t been a banner start to the season for the Philadelphia 76ers and things were looking bleak with James Harden set to miss a month with a foot strain. Joel Embiid, last year’s MVP finalist, was dealing with a bad illness and minor ailments here and there. In 24 hours, the entire narrative surrounding Embiid has changed.

The big man put up 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks in Philly’s win over the surprisingly pesky Utah Jazz, capping a wild back-to-back set for the 76ers over the weekend. Embiid totaled 101 points over the games, both of which were wins for Philadelphia. How has this impacted Embiid’s MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook?

NBA MVP odds 2022-23 (as of Sunday, November 13)

Embiid has moved up to +1500 from +2000 in our last MVP tracker. The big man averaged 29.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game prior to the Harden trade last year but the crazy thing is his numbers actually improved after the move. Embiid averaged 32.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per game with Harden. Sample size differences aside, the big man might be getting back into his MVP groove.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+270) and Luka Doncic (+270) continue to lead the odds table but some secondary contenders have started to make more noise. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum went 4-0 since last week’s odds update, averaging 36.8 points per game during the stretch. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has stepped up with Kyrie Irving suspended, averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game entering Sunday’s contest against the Lakers. Tatum (+475) and Durant (+1500) will be factors as the season keeps moving along.