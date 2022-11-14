Pick against the spread for Richmond-College of Charleston on November 14

After getting to the NCAA Tournament and winning in the first round, the Richmond Spiders’ journey to return to the Big Dance continues on the road against the College of Charleston Cougars on Monday (7 p.m. ET).

Richmond Spiders vs. College of Charleston Cougars (+3, 150)

Richmond has top scorer Tyler Burton back from last season, but he is the only one out of the Spiders’ top five scorers who has returned.

Charleston has gone with the-whole-is-greater-than-the-sum-of-the-parts approach, playing a 10-man rotation with nine getting at least 15 minutes in both games the Cougars have played this season.

A big reason Charleston uses so many players is the team’s uptempo style. It ranks third among Division I teams in possessions per game since Pat Kelsey took over as coach prior to last season.

This should irritate a Richmond team that has played slowly with a new backcourt, ranking 317th in possessions per game of the 355 DI teams that have played another DI opponent.

With Richmond in transition and Charleston coming off a game against North Carolina in which they led the No. 1 team in the country in the second half, the Spiders will get smushed on Monday.

The Play: Charleston +3 vs. Richmond

