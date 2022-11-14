Will Chase Young play on MNF in Week 11?

The Washington Commanders head to Philadelphia to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Facing the likes of Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders along with one of the best lines in the league will be daunting. The good news is that Washington’s defensive line has played well this season, but they should be even better when they get their tope defensive end, Chase Young, back.

Unfortunately, the Commanders will need to wait at least one more week, as Young won’t be activated before this MNF matchup, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It appears that Young has a good chance of returning next week against the Texans.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, tore his ACL on November 14th, exactly one year to the day of Week 10’s MNF matchup. The team has been conservative with his rehab, but there have been no reported setbacks. He has looked healthy when reporters see him practicing, but the team wants to be 100% sure he’s back before sending him into the fray.