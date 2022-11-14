Virginia men’s basketball vs. Northern Iowa canceled due to shooting at UVA campus

The Monday night men’s basketball game between the Virginia Cavaliers and Northern Iowa Panthers has been canceled following the deaths of three football players on Sunday night. The three players — Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler — were shot by a fellow student while returning from a field trip to Washington, D.C.

Former Cavaliers football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been taken into custody by police as a suspect. Two other students were injured in the shooting.

#UVA's men's basketball game tonight against Northern Iowa has been canceled, President Jim Ryan announces. — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) November 14, 2022

The university also canceled all Monday classes.