Virginia men’s basketball vs. Northern Iowa canceled due to shooting at UVA campus

The tragedy in Charlottesville has paused all events on campus, including Monday night’s basketball game.

By grace.mcdermott and Collin Sherwin
A Virginia State Police criminal investigation truck is shown at the crime scene where 3 people were killed and 2 others wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect is believed to be a student at the university and is still at large as the campus remains in a shelter in place lockdown. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Monday night men’s basketball game between the Virginia Cavaliers and Northern Iowa Panthers has been canceled following the deaths of three football players on Sunday night. The three players — Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler — were shot by a fellow student while returning from a field trip to Washington, D.C.

Former Cavaliers football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been taken into custody by police as a suspect. Two other students were injured in the shooting.

The university also canceled all Monday classes.

