Mexico announces 26-man roster for 2022 World Cup

Mexico announced its full roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Monday. Here’s a look at who made the cut for Tata Martino’s squad.

Veterans Guillermo Ochoa and Andres Guardado anchor this unit, which also features dynamic attacking players in Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez. Jimenez making the squad is a big relief for fans, as the forward previously said he would opt out if he wasn’t fit enough. We’ll see if Jimenez ends up playing in an actual game.

Mexico have had some issues on the back line. Nestor Araujo has had to play several positions across the back four but he’ll be in the XI. Hector Moreno and Jesus Gallardo also seem locked into starting spots. Here’s our prediction for the starting XI.

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa

Defenders: Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Gerardo Arteaga

Midfielders: Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez

Forwards: Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega