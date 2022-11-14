 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mexico announces 26-man roster for 2022 World Cup

Here’s a look at the full Mexico roster for the upcoming World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Colombia v Mexico
Andres Guardado of Mexico during a game between Colombia and Mexico at Levi’s Stadium on September 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.
Mexico announced its full roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Monday. Here’s a look at who made the cut for Tata Martino’s squad.

Veterans Guillermo Ochoa and Andres Guardado anchor this unit, which also features dynamic attacking players in Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez. Jimenez making the squad is a big relief for fans, as the forward previously said he would opt out if he wasn’t fit enough. We’ll see if Jimenez ends up playing in an actual game.

Mexico have had some issues on the back line. Nestor Araujo has had to play several positions across the back four but he’ll be in the XI. Hector Moreno and Jesus Gallardo also seem locked into starting spots. Here’s our prediction for the starting XI.

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa
Defenders: Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez
Forwards: Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega

