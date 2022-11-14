DraftKings Marketplace Primetime Series Hits the DK Shop

The Primetime Series has hit the DraftKings Shop!

Fans of the Primetime Series featured in the DraftKings Marketplace can now represent their favorite NFTs wherever they go!

Here are the five items hitting the DraftKings Shop on November 14:

Primetime Series Zombies Long Sleeve Tee

Primetime Series Rec League All-Stars Cap

Primetime Series Rec League All-Stars Raglan

2022 Limited Edition Primetime Series DKFC Soccer Jersey

Primetime Series Court Vision Lace ‘Em Up Hoodie

Check out all the new merch — and more — at the DraftKings Shop.