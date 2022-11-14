 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 FBS conference championship games: Teams, dates, times, TV, more

Here’s who’s playing and how to watch all 10 conference championship games on December 2 and 3.

By Collin Sherwin
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers reacts with running back Kenny McIntosh after scoring a touchdown against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Here is everything you need to know for all the 2022 NCAA FBS conference championship games during the weekend of December 3rd and 4th.

American Conference

TBA

Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: TBA
TV: ABC

ACC

North Carolina vs. Clemson

Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
TV: ABC

Big 12

TBA vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
TV: ABC

Big Ten

TBA vs. TBA

Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
TV: Fox

Conference USA

TBA vs. UT-San Antonio

Date: Friday, December 2
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
TV: CBSSN

Mid-American (MAC)

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State

Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
TV: ESPN

Mountain West

TBA vs. TBA

Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: TBA
TV: Fox

Pac-12

Oregon vs. Utah

Date: Friday, December 2
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
TV: Fox

SEC

LSU vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
TV: CBS

Sun Belt

TBA vs. Coastal Carolina

Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Brooks Stadium, Myrtle Beach, NC
TV: ESPN

