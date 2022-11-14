2022 FBS conference championship games: Teams, dates, times, TV, more

Here is everything you need to know for all the 2022 NCAA FBS conference championship games during the weekend of December 3rd and 4th.

American Conference

TBA

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: TBA

TV: ABC

ACC

North Carolina vs. Clemson

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: ABC

Big 12

TBA vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: ABC

Big Ten

TBA vs. TBA

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Fox

Conference USA

TBA vs. UT-San Antonio

Date: Friday, December 2

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: CBSSN

Mid-American (MAC)

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: ESPN

TBA vs. TBA

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: TBA

TV: Fox

Pac-12

Oregon vs. Utah

Date: Friday, December 2

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: Fox

SEC

LSU vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: CBS

Sun Belt

TBA vs. Coastal Carolina

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Brooks Stadium, Myrtle Beach, NC

TV: ESPN