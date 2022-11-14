2022 FBS conference championship games: Teams, dates, times, TV, more

Here is everything you need to know for all the 2022 NCAA FBS conference championship games during the weekend of December 3rd and 4th.
American Conference
TBA
Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: TBA
TV: ABC
ACC
North Carolina vs. Clemson
Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
TV: ABC
Big 12
TBA vs. TCU
Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
TV: ABC
Big Ten
TBA vs. TBA
Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
TV: Fox
Conference USA
TBA vs. UT-San Antonio
Date: Friday, December 2
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
TV: CBSSN
Mid-American (MAC)
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State
Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
TV: ESPN
Mountain West
TBA vs. TBA
Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: TBA
TV: Fox
Pac-12
Oregon vs. Utah
Date: Friday, December 2
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
TV: Fox
SEC
LSU vs. Georgia
Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
TV: CBS
Sun Belt
TBA vs. Coastal Carolina
Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Brooks Stadium, Myrtle Beach, NC
TV: ESPN