John Calipari celebrates recruiting win of DJ Wagner in Twitter video via t-shirt

Kentucky received some really good recruiting news on Monday afternoon as five-star prospect DJ Wagner verbally committed to the Wildcats. The combo guard from Camden, NJ, is the No. 1 prospect in ESPN’s Class of 2023 recruiting rankings and is a top-three prospect on services like Rivals and 247.

UK head coach John Calipari was certainly excited about today’s news. While NCAA rules prohibits head coaches from directly talking about high school prospects who haven’t signed a letter of intent, he did hint at Wagner’s commitment in a not so subtle way on Twitter.

Just got out of practice and wanted to share a quick message with #BBN before a really tough game tomorrow against Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/FPaAMtxk4r — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 14, 2022

For those who didn’t pick up on it, the shirt reads out the names of Kentucky’s incoming 2023 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation. It refers to Wagner, five-star center Aaron Bradshaw, five-star forward Justin Edwards, five-star guard Robert Dillingham, and four-star guard Reed Sheppard.

The rich in college basketball keeps getting richer and Cal is a person who will certainly gloat about UK’s recruiting victories every year. We’ll see if other coaches will follow his lead with something as clever as this.