NFL Week 11 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 11 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 11 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 11 QB Rankings

  1. Jalen Hurts
  2. Josh Allen
  3. Justin Fields
  4. Lamar Jackson
  5. Patrick Mahomes
  6. Justin Herbert
  7. Joe Burrow
  8. Daniel Jones
  9. Dak Prescott
  10. Kirk Cousins
  11. Marcus Mariota
  12. Jimmy Garoppolo
  13. Russell Wilson
  14. Kenny Pickett
  15. Taylor Heinicke
  16. Matt Ryan
  17. Jacoby Brissett
  18. Jared Goff
  19. Aaron Rodgers
  20. Colt McCoy
  21. Matt Ryan
  22. Ryan Tannehill
  23. Derek Carr
  24. Andy Dalton
  25. Davis Mills
  26. Mac Jones
  27. Zach Wilson
  28. Baker Mayfield

