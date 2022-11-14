Eagles feeding Miles Sanders in second half vs. Commanders in Week 10

Update — The Eagles apparently read the article and listened to us, feeding Sanders plenty in the second half so far. He’s up to double-digit touches and has 49 rushing yards on 10 carries. The game is into the fourth quarter and the Eagles are threatening. If Philly takes a lead, you’d think the Eagles use Sanders to close it out on the ground and milk the clock.

Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders has had a great season for a team that is still undefeated. Philly may be in trouble on Monday Night Football in Week 10 vs. the Washington Commanders. The Eagles trail 20-14 at halftime to the Commanders and have been dominated in time of possession. As a result, Sanders has had a slow start to his game. We’ll be tracking his performance the rest of the night.

Miles Sanders fantasy football updates

Sanders only had one touch in the first half against the Commanders. He has one carry for six yards and that’s it. The Eagles have only had the ball around 6 minutes while Washington is up over 20 minutes in terms of time of possession. With Philly trailing, you’d think the offense will look to pass the ball a bit more. In the past we’ve seen the Eagles fail to use Sanders in times when it appeared clear he needs the ball. Perhaps they make an emphasis to get him the rock in the second half to establish the run game and open up the pass for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Boston Scott is the only other player with a carry at RB outside of Hurts, who has a pair of carries for 13 yards and a TD.