Dallas Goedert returns to game in Week 10 vs. Commanders

Dallas Goedert suffered an injury in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Update: Goedert is back on the field. The Commanders lead 26-21 with 7:30 left in the game.

Update: Goedert is out of the tent and back on the bench with his helmet, per Tim McManus. It looks like he will return.

The Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert just suffered an injury after getting pulled down by his facemask, which forced him to fumble the ball. The facemask wasn’t called and the Commanders got the ball back and Goedert is hurt.

Goedert had three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown before leaving.

