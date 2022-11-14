Dallas Goedert returns to game in Week 10 vs. Commanders

Update: Goedert is back on the field. The Commanders lead 26-21 with 7:30 left in the game.

Update: Goedert is out of the tent and back on the bench with his helmet, per Tim McManus. It looks like he will return.

The Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert just suffered an injury after getting pulled down by his facemask, which forced him to fumble the ball. The facemask wasn’t called and the Commanders got the ball back and Goedert is hurt.

Goedert had three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown before leaving.