Top-5 Week 11 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

Week 10 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week 11 waiver wire claims.

Week 11 byes: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Elijah Mitchell: RB, San Francisco 49ers

Next up — @ ARI, vs. NO, vs. MIA

Mitchell returned from a sprained MCL injury and had a productive night in the team’s 22-16 victory over the Chargers on Sunday. Even in the presence of Christian McCaffrey, Mitchell still got a heavy load with 18 carries for 89 yards in the win. That bodes well for his fantasy prospects for the rest of the year, especially for managers who had been stashing him on IR.

Mitchell is rostered in just under 60% of fantasy leagues across the board, so you’ll want to shoot your shot and nab him off the waiver wire if you have the chance this week.

Marcus Mariota: QB, Atlanta Falcons

Next up — vs. CHI, @ WAS, vs. PIT

Mariota has been frustrating and maddeningly inconsistent for Falcons fans but believe it or not, he’s still hovering around top 10 fantasy quarterback atatus. Even in the team’s 25-15 loss to the Panthers last Thursday, his 186 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, and two touchdowns still earned fantasy managers 18.7 points. Not a bad showing in a deflating loss.

Mariota is rostered in less than 40% of leagues and should be available if you want him.

Isiah Pacheco: RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Next up — @ LAC, vs. LAR, @ CIN

Pacheco may have officially solidified himself as RB1 in Kansas City. In the Chiefs’ 27-17 victory over the Jaguars, the rookie led the team in rushing by taking 16 carries for 82 yards. What was really telling was the fact that Clyde Edwards-Helaire had no touches at all throughout the afternoon, signaling a major shift in the KC offense.

Pacheco is rostered in just under a quarter of fantasy leagues and should be easy to find on the waiver wire this week.

Donovan Peoples-Jones: WR, Cleveland Browns

Next up — @ BUF, vs. TB, @ HOU

Peoples-Jones is stacking together solid performances and continues to fly under the radar as a quality fantasy option. He led the Browns in receiving during their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, catching five of nine targets for 99 yards in the loss. It marked the sixth straight game where he has caught at least four targets.

DPJ is rostered in just 35% of Yahoo leagues and 21% of ESPN leagues. Get him while you can.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: WR, Tennessee Titans

Next up — @ GB, vs. CIN, @ PHI

Hey look, a positive contribution from a Titans receiver! With Ryan Tannehill back at quarterback, Westbrook-Ikhine went off for 119 yards off five receptions and two touchdowns in the team’s 17-10 victory over the Broncos on Sunday. That one performance vaulted him up to second in receiving stats for the franchise this year.

NWI is rostered in virtually no fantasy leagues across the board and you’ll have ample opportunity to pick him up before the team’s Thursday night game against the Packers.

Rachaad White: RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bonus)

Next up — BYE, @ CLE, vs. NO, @ SF

If you haven’t bought some Rachaad White stock just yet, I’d highly suggest you do so ASAP. The rookie tailback had a breakout performance in the team’s 21-16 victory over the Seahawks in Germany, taking 22 carries for 105 rushing yards. He also made the highlight reels when stiff arming safety Quandre Diggs into oblivion. It would not be a surprise if he emerges as RB1 in Tampa Bay really soon.

White is rostered in just 44% of Yahoo leagues and 24% of ESPN leagues. The Bucs are off on a bye this week, but it would still be a wise move to secure him on your roster if you get the chance.