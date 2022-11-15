Top RB pickups from the Week 11 waiver wire

As the NFL season continues into Week 11, we have more byes ahead that might require fantasy managers to get creative on the wavier wire. If you’re looking for a running back to replace an injured player or a member of a bye week team, here are some of our favorite options to look for on the waiver wire for this week.

Week 11 byes: Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers (51.0% ESPN)

Next up — ARI, NO, MIA

The Christian McCaffrey signing hasn’t spelled disaster for Mitchell yet. The RB had 18 carries for 89 yards against the Chargers on Sunday night, adding one reception for two yards in his first game back from a sprained MCL that he suffered in Week 1. The Niners clearly plan on splitting carries going forward.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (57.8% ESPN)

Next up — CHI, WAS, PIT

Allgeier was admittedly very limited against Carolina this week, but that doesn’t erase the three preceding games in which he averaged nearly 14 fantasy points per week. The rookie goes up against some mediocre rush defenses in the coming weeks and has a chance to continue his breakout season, now splitting snaps with a recovered Cordarrelle Patterson.

Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens (45.8% ESPN)

Next up — CAR, JAC, DEN

It can feel redundant to be a talented running back on a team where Lamar Jackson is your QB, but Kenyan Drake’s recent impact on the Ravens’ offense has been undeniable. He had 93 yards over 24 rushing attempts in Baltimore’s most recent game, and added two touchdowns to that performance. He’s seeing an increased role in the offense with Gus Edwards out with an injury, and could turn out to be a great investment.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (23.1% ESPN)

Next up — LAC, LAR, CIN

Pacheco had 82 yards over 16 carries in the Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. While it’s understandable to have reservations about drafting an RB from such a pass-reliant offense, he’s been getting a lot more looks than Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon in recent weeks, and has clearly stepped into the RB1 position for Kansas City.