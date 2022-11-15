Top WR pickups from the Week 11 waiver wire

Cooper Kupp is injured and byes are keeping Mike Godwin and Tyreek Hill out for Week 11, so it’s safe to say that a lot of fantasy football managers are on the hunt for some backup WR options for this weekend. We take a look at some of our favorite wide receivers who may be available to pick up from the waiver wire ahead of this weekend’s matchups.

Week 11 byes: Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars

Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs (47.5% ESPN)

Next up — LAC, LAR, CIN

Toney is sharing snaps with a talented group of WRs, but he’s clearly finding more success with the Chiefs than he was able to in New York. Toney added 19 fantasy points against Jacksonville this past week, adding 57 yards and a touchdown over four receptions.

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts (23.0% ESPN)

Next up — PHI, PIT, DAL

Matt Ryan’s return to starting quarterback is about the best news that Parris Campbell could have gotten this week after seeing his targets and yardage fall with Sam Ehlinger at the helm. In this week’s win, Campbell added 20.6 fantasy points with seven receptions and a touchdown.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers (5.8% ESPN)

Next up — TEN, PHI, CHI

Those five percent of people who had Watson on their ESPN rosters might be the luckiest fantasy managers of this season. Watson scored a whopping three touchdowns for the Packers this week, adding 107 yards over four receptions. He proved himself to Rodgers in a season where we’ve seen the QB frustrated with WR play, and should see more targets from here on out.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans (0.7% ESPN)

Next up — GB, CIN, PHI

Westbrook-Ikhine had five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks this week. He hadn’t seen much action in the weeks before that, but earlier in the season, he was a consistent target for Wilson with a solid floor for fantasy points. If he’s able to re-enter into that pattern, he’s a solid choice to grab as the Broncos settle into their offensive identity.