Top TE pickups from the Week 11 waiver wire

Week 11 sees TEs Evan Engram, Noah Fant, Mike Gesicki, and Cameron Brate out on bye, which means we can safely assume there are plenty of fantasy managers out there looking for good replacement options off the waiver wire at the tight end position. Here our some of our favorite picks for this week who might be available to add.

Week 11 byes: Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (61.1% ESPN)

Next up — CLE, DET, NE

Knox grabbed 57 receiving yards in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Vikings in Week 10, the most he’s had in a while. He’s competing for targets with the Bills’ talented WR unit, but he’s a good option to grab off the waiver wire to fill in if your starting TE is on bye in any of the coming weeks. The Patriots and Lions defenses in particular have been allowing a lot of tight end fantasy points this season.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (38.8% ESPN)

Next up — ATL, NYJ, GB

Did I ever think I’d be putting Kmet on a list like this? I thought he was done for this season, but the Bears’ offensive revolution led by QB Justin Fields has been using him as a key piece. In the last two weeks, he has 22 fantasy points against the Dolphins and 23.4 against the Lions, scoring two touchdowns in each of those games. If the Bears are able to settle into this new trajectory, Kmet is a must-add.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals (46.7% ESPN)

Next up — PIT, TEN, KC

Hurst has a stable floor as a target for Joe Burrow in the Bengals’ offense, and we can expect to see him get plenty of touches against the Steelers and Titans in the upcoming weeks. With around five targets per game, Hurst offers consistency to fantasy managers, while a lot of TEs are higher risk.