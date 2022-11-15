Top defenses to pick up from the Week 11 waiver wire

We are now firmly entrenched in the fantasy football playoff push with just a few more weeks before playoff seeds lock in. Especially if you are a team on the fringe of the playoff picture, something as simple as a DST pickup with your starting DST on bye could make or break your season. Here is a look at three defenses—all of which are available in more than half of ESPN fantasy leagues—to consider adding on the waiver wire in Week 11.

Week 11 byes: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next up — @ NE, vs. CHI, @ MIN

Despite being the No. 5 fantasy football defense in fantasy points per game (8.4), the Jets are still available in more than two-thirds of ESPN leagues. This defense is tied for No. 3 in the NFL with 11 interceptions, but ranks in the bottom fifth of the league with just three fumble recoveries. Gang Green also ranks No. 12 with 26 sacks this season. If you’re looking for a one-week fix, the Jets fit the bill as they take on a New England Patriots offense that ranks in the bottom third of the league in passing yards per game and bottom half in rushing yards per game. While New England does not turn the ball over often, the Jets are still among the best one-week replacements you’ll find on the waiver wire.

Next up — vs. SF, vs. LAC, vs. NE

You may be surprised to know that the Cardinals are the NFL’s No. 9 fantasy football defense with 8.0 fantasy points per game. This is because they rank eighth in total takeaways (14) and in the top half of the league in sacks (19.0). Those make up for the fact that Arizona allows the third-most points in the league (25.8). Because they tend to give up a lot of points, they have flown under the radar this season, but they get a struggling 49ers offense in Week 11. Christian McCaffrey may carve them up, but if they can force a couple turnovers and get to Jimmy G a few times, they will prove a capable Week 11 replacement.

Next up — vs. LV, @ CAR, vs. BAL

Even after shipping away star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, the Broncos have a solid fantasy defensive unit. It ranks 13th in the NFL at 7.1 fantasy points per game. The Las Vegas Raiders don’t present the easiest matchup this week, but the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 may make Denver worth picking up this week even if you may stash them during Week 11. They are the opposite of the Cardinals in that they do not turn opposing teams over much, but do keep them off the scoreboard. Denver has the NFL’s top scoring defense, allowing just 16.6 points per game.