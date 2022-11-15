Best quarterback streamers for Week 11 fantasy football

If you are dealing with bye weeks, injuries, or inconsistent play from your fantasy quarterback, then streaming may be the best strategy for your squad. There are several teams taking a break in Week 11, meaning fantasy managers will need replacements for guys like Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith, and Tom Brady.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 11 lineups.

Week 11 byes: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daniel Jones, Giants vs. Lions

Jones’ fantasy production has been all over the place in 2022. He’s averaging 16.3 fantasy points per game, which is respectable. However, there are peaks and valleys within that. Case in point: Jones went for 29 fantasy points against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. Then he only had 9 fantasy points against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. There’s a chance we’ll see his “good side” in Week 11 while facing a Detroit Lions team that has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Eagles

Ryan started in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the veteran quarterback pulled out a win. His numbers weren’t too shabby either, piling up 22.7 fantasy points in his first appearance since Week 7. That solid performance should keep him as the starting quarterback for a Week 11 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles. The matchup isn’t great on paper, but Ryan is a volume-driven fantasy asset who has sailed over 22 fantasy points in two of his last three games.

Zach Wilson, Jets vs. Patriots

The last time we saw Wilson on the field, he put together a gutsy performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. One week prior to that. the Jets quarterback racked up 355 passing yards and two touchdowns (albeit three INTs) against the New England Patriots. Fresh off their bye week, Wilson and the Jets get a rematch with the Patriots in Week 11. The second-year quarterback seems to be building confidence, and he has proven that he can throw on New England. Keep an eye on Wilson as a fantasy streamer in Week 11.