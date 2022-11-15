Top kicker pickups from the Week 11 waiver wire

Picking the right guy to step in for your kicker on a bye during the playoff push may make the difference between you making and missing the fantasy football playoffs. Don’t take the decision lightly, and consider these three kickers—all available in well over half of ESPN fantasy leagues—as you decide who to pick up on the waiver wire.

Week 11 byes: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets (4.1% ESPN)

Next up — @ NE, vs. CHI, @ MIN

Zuerlein is the NFL’s No. 6 fantasy kicker this season, but is owned in less than five percent of ESPN fantasy leagues because New York is coming off a bye week. Especially over the next two weeks against the New England Patriots who rank near the top of the league in opposing field goal attempts per game (2.0) and the Chicago Bears whose defense has fallen apart, Zuerlein is in line for solid fantasy production in Week 11 and beyond.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys (35.6% ESPN)

Next up — @ MIN, vs. NYG, vs. IND

Maher is the NFL’s No. 11 fantasy kicker this season and kicks for one of the league’s most prolific offenses, yet is owned in just over one-third of ESPN leagues. In Week 11, Dallas faces a Minnesota Vikings team coming fresh off a big win, and potentially primed for another shootout. Then, on Thanksgiving Day, he gets the New York Giants who allow the most opposing field goal attempts per game (2.8) in the NFL. Maher is going to get a shot to put up points in bunches, which hasn’t been the case lately as he’s attempted just one field goal in Dallas’ last three games.

Next up — vs. WAS, @ MIA, vs. CLE

Fairbairn is the NFL’s No. 12 fantasy kicker, but gets overlooked because the Texans are so bad as a team. Good kickers on bad teams, though, make a recipe for fantasy success because when drives stall out, you’re getting at least three fantasy points instead of one. While Fairbairn doesn’t attempt from 50+ much, he is a perfect 3-for-3 this season and is 14-for-16 otherwise. Available in nearly every ESPN league, Fairbairn is worth considering in Week 11 and beyond.