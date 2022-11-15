World Cup preview: Can Neymar carry Brazil to a title?

The 2022 World Cup is only a week away and there will be 32 teams hoping to eventually lift the championship in December at the end of the tournament. One of those teams is Brazil, who have long been one of the top soccer nations in the world. However, that hasn’t always translated into international success, as Brazil hasn’t won a World Cup since 2002.

Brazil World Cup 2022 Preview

Odds to win World Cup: +400

Brazil are the favorites to win this competition, which is interesting considering their recent history at the tournament. That doesn’t mean this 2022 group isn’t absolutely loaded. Brazil have a nice mix of youth and experience, which can create problems for opponents in later rounds. They’ve also got a star in Neymar who is playing arguably his best ever at the perfect time.

Odds to win/advance from Group G: -300 to win, -1000 to advance

Brazil are heavy favorites to win their group, which is not as easy as the oddsmakers might make it seem. Switzerland are a talented outfit and Serbia can be pesky. Cameroon have been out of the world spotlight for a while but do have the talent to push Brazil’s older players. This might be a category to stay away from, largely because there’s no upside in taking Brazil.

Expectations

The expectations are always the same with a country like Brazil; win or go home. Anything short of being the last team standing would be considered a failure. Brazil will look to at least make the semifinal round, something they last did in 2014. If they have a chance and fall short in that round, there might be less backlash.

Key player: Neymar

The PSG forward is playing his best soccer right now with 11 goals and nine assists in Ligue 1. PSG have run through that league with ease but Neymar’s production is a big reason why. Brazil have some strong attacking options to complement the centerpiece of their team, and that could open up some oppositions. Neymar won’t have to do everything himself and maybe for the first time in his career, he won’t try to do everything himself.