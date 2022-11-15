Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, November 15

We’ve got five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, which means we are slightly limited when it comes to selecting player props for the day’s action. Here’s a few we like for Tuesday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant over 30.5 points vs. Kings (-125)

Durant actually hasn’t played the Kings since 2018-19 but he absolutely torched them in those four games, averaging 33.5 points per game. Durant has gone over this line in half of his games so far and with Kyrie Irving out again, he’ll be tasked with taking on a bigger scoring load. Look for Durant to have a huge night Tuesday.

Paul George over 34.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Mavericks (-115)

George is averaging 25.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over his last five contests. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined, he’s resumed his role as the focal point of this Clippers team. The Mavericks are a strong defensive unit and this will likely be a low-scoring game but George should be able to clear this mark based on his recent production.

Julius Randle over 8.5 rebounds vs. Jazz (-120)

Mitchell Robinson is still out, which means Randle has been tasked with additional responsibilities on the glass. The power forward is averaging 9.1 rebounds per game and has topped this line eight times in 13 contests. He should be able to cross it again Tuesday against the Jazz.