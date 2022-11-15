NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, November 15

With just five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, it might be hard to hone in on DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,900

With Desmond Bane out for at least a few weeks, Konchar will likely see a price bump soon. The guard put up 22.3 DKFP in 37 minutes last time out and he’s expected to get a ton of playing time again Tuesday. This could be a high-scoring game between the Grizzlies and Pelicans, which means more possessions and shot opportunities for Konchar.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings, $4,800

Murray has had a few duds recently but the rookie is averaging 23.3 DKFP per game and went for 33.5 fantasy points in his last game. He’s fallen back in the Rookie of the Year race early, so there will be some additional motivation to catch up. The Nets might be missing some key players, which helps Murray’s value in a home contest..

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz, $4,400

It’s amazing Sexton is still at this price point. The guard has been on fire off the bench for Utah, averaging 21.6 DKFP per game. He had a bad showing a few days ago against the Hawks, but has recovered nicely since then. A favorable matchup with the Knicks means Sexton could be in for a big night.