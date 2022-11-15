Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans on Tuesday

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to meet the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday in a matchup of rising Western conference teams. The Grizzlies are hoping to get star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. back on the floor tonight, while Zion Williamson is questionable for the Pelicans. Desmond Bane is likely out for Memphis.

The Pelicans are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +3

Even if Williamson does suit up, and the line is suggesting he will play, the Grizzlies are the team to back. They’ve got enough depth to overcome Bane’s absence and getting Jackson Jr. back will be a big boost. The Grizzlies won three out of four games in this series last year and should do enough to at least cover here.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

The Pelicans rank seventh in points per game, while the Grizzlies come in at 11th. Jackson Jr.’s return should help Memphis offensively, while New Orleans has a strong scoring group with Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. If Williamson doesn’t play, this line should move a bit. The over would still be the play given how deep both teams are.