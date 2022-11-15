Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Mavericks on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks renew what is becoming one of the better rivalries in recent times Tuesday. The Clippers will once again be without Kawhi Leonard as he continues to recover from his injury.

The Mavericks are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 212.

Clippers vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +7

These teams split the four meetings last season where Leonard didn’t play. One of Dallas’ wins would’ve been a push on this line, while the other would’ve been a one-point cover for the Mavericks in overtime. This game is going to be tight and this seems like too many points for a Clippers team that is insanely deep and knows how to play without Leonard. Take LA to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 212

The Clippers rank dead last in points per game, while the Mavericks sit at 20. Both teams are in the top five when it comes to scoring defense so the under is the move Tuesday, even with a relatively lower total.