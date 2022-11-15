Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Jazz on Tuesday

The New York Knicks will take on the Utah Jazz Tuesday evening with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. The Knicks have been competitive to start the season, but haven’t quite surpassed expectations like Utah. The Jazz are currently the most wins in the West and could reclaim the top spot in the conference with a win Tuesday.

Utah is a 5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 231.

Knicks vs. Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -5

Utah has been proving all the doubters wrong early this season. The Jazz are in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, which tends to win you games at a high rate. The young players have meshed together beautifully and head coach Will Hardy has figured things out quickly. The Knicks haven’t quite found their groove yet and don’t have the individual talent to overcome Utah’s collective group. Take the Jazz to win and cover Tuesday.

Over/Under: Under 231

The Jazz rank fifth in points per game, while the Knicks come in at 12. However, this total is a bit too high to confidently take the over. The Jazz are actually 8-7 to the under this season, while the Knicks are 5-7-1 to the under. It will be a close call but the under seems like the better play Tuesday night.