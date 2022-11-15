Nick Westbrook-Ikhine worth a look on waiver wire heading into Week 11

The Tennessee Titans pulled out a 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 10 on Sunday. Tennessee got some reinforcements on offense with the return of QB Ryan Tannehill as well as rookie WR Treylon Burks. It wasn’t Burks who had a huge game though. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was the one who benefitted from Tannehill’s return. Let’s look at his performance and if you should consider adding the wideout on waivers this week.

Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Week 11 waiver wire

NWI had a total of seven catches on 15 targets for 138 yards through six games prior to Week 10. He had five catches on eight targets for 119 yards and two TDs on Sunday vs. the Broncos. So Westbrook-Ikhine basically made up his entire production for the season in one game. If not more. That makes him a bit of a tough sell on the waiver wire, especially if you’re working with a budget. It’s not like Tannehill came back and the Titans magically figured out how to run a successful passing offense.

Still, NWI is worth a look down the list of waiver wire adds. He has some upside and perhaps Tannehill continues to look his way. So in PPR formats, Westbrook-Ikhine is an OK add. He’s got some fantasy football playoff appeal as well. The Titans face the Texans in Week 16, which would be around the first or second round in most leagues.