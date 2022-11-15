Parris Campbell worth adding in fantasy football heading into Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts made a bold move by bringing in former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday to be interim head coach after firing Frank Reich after Week 9. Saturday had no professional coaching experience, yet was able to lead the Colts to a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. QB Matt Ryan was installed back as the starter and the offense seemed to respond. WR Parris Campbell led the group in catches and yards on the day. We break down his waiver wire appeal for this week.

Colts WR Parris Campbell: Week 11 waiver wire

Campbell finished with seven catches on nine targets for 76 yards and a TD in the win. Ryan cycled around from Campbell, to WR Michael Pittman Jr. to TE Kylen Granson. If that’s the new three-man rotation for the Colts receiving game and Ryan can continue to be effective, Campbell will have value in PPR.

Indy is always going to be run-first with Jonathan Taylor healthy. If the Colts get behind in games that means more passing. Luckily, the Colts upcoming schedule is BRUTAL. The Eagles, Cowboys and Vikings are all on the schedule the next four games, three of the tougher teams from the NFC. That should mean good game scripts for Campbell and the Colts’ passing attack.