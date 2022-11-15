Broncos wide receivers worth adding off waiver wire heading into Week 11

The Denver Broncos suffered a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. During the game, WR Jerry Jeudy left due to injury and his status is up in the air heading into next week. The Broncos may have an opening at starting wide receiver, especially if K.J. Hamler also remains out. We take a look at the Broncos’ receiving core and who you should target on the waiver wire for fantasy football.

Broncos WRs: Week 11 waiver wire

There are a few ways to go when approaching replacements for Jeudy. Two pretty different directions. One is Jalen Virgil, who caught a 66-yard TD on his lone target of the game. The other is Kendall Hinton, who had four catches for 52 yards on five targets in the loss. One was a whole lotta boom. The other was more volume. Hinton figures to be the better option given his usage. He was the No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton with 46 routes. If Jeudy and Hamler remain out, Hinton is your guy.

There’s also a reason to trust the wideouts given how poor the run game is without Javonte Williams. The Broncos should be trailing most games the rest of the season. Their defense keeps them in games, but they need to throw to keep up. Hinton has some long-term value if Jeudy is out. Even Virgil is worth an add in deeper leagues if you’re looking for a lottery ticket. He’s got big-play ability and could be used on more plays.