Kadarius Toney worth adding off waiver wire for Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs have added plenty of depth at wide receiver. That could end up paying off now that a few players are dealing with injury. WR Mecole Hardman missed a 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 on Sunday. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster sustained a head injury during the win and could end up missing time. As a result, WR Kadarius Toney saw an increased role in Week 11. We break down his waiver wire appeal in Week 11.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney: Week 11 waiver wire

Toney was used in both the passing and running game in the victory. He finished with four catches for 57 yards and a TD while adding two rushes for 33 yards. He was the third-leading receiver behind Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Toney brought a lot of versatility, similar to Hardman. If Hardman and JuJu are sidelined moving forward, Toney will have value as the third receiving option and someone who can make plays. He’s only going to get more comfortable within the offense and gain the trust of QB Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs skill players will be popular adds overall in Week 11. Toney, and RBs Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco all have value as pickups. If you can’t add Toney, look into picking up one of the backs as a replacement for Hardman/Smith-Schuster or if you have a need at either position.