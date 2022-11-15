Chiefs running backs worth adding off waiver wire for Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs’ usage of running backs has been nothing but frustrating for fantasy football managers in recent years. In 2022, we’re back in that same boat after Week 11. The Chiefs picked up a easy 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. We’re going to go over how the Chiefs’ used their running backs and how to approach it in fantasy football.

Chiefs RBs: Week 11 waiver wire

There was a very clear split between the ground game and passing game for RBs in K.C. Isiah Pacheco had 16 carries for 82 yards in the win. He even lost a fumble in the first half and coach Andy Reid stuck with him over RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who didn’t have a touch. QB Patrick Mahomes rushed seven times for 39 yards. WR Kadarius Toney had two carries for 33 yards. Even Jerick McKinnon had a carry along with Michael Burton. Nothing for CEH.

So we could see Pacheco be the lead rusher moving forward. Or we could see Edwards-Helaire lead next week. Who knows. What we do know is the Chiefs will get McKinnon involved in the passing game. He had six catches for 56 yards. It was the second straight week McKinnon had at least six catches. He’s going to have plenty of value as a pickup in PPR leagues. Pacheco is also worth adding in case this 1-2 punch continues.